The 2025 Oregon State football team has many questions entering this year. This is the Beavers' second full season after the Pac-12 collapsed. The Beavers were 5-7 last year, but they have some hope this season, starting with the quarterback position. Transfer quarterback Maalik Murphy comes into Corvallis with a lot of talent and was named the starter for Week One.

Maalik Murphy has had an interesting start to his college career. He started his career in Texas but then transferred to Duke. He was solid at Duke last season and now finds himself in Corvallis for his junior year. On Wednesday, On3 Sports' College Football Insider, Pete Nakos, reported that Murphy won the job and will start for the Beavers in Week One against Cal.

Nakos posted on X: “Former Texas and Duke QB Maalik Murphy is expected to be named Oregon State’s week 1 starter.”

The Oregon State football program's ability to grab Maalik Murphy out of the transfer portal was a massive win for a program that has not been known to be a major player in the portal. Murphy is easily the best target the Beavers have taken out of the portal this offseason, so it only makes sense that he would end up starting.

Murphy transferred from Texas two seasons ago after the Longhorns made the College Football Playoff, but before the game started due to the NCAA's transfer rules. He went to Duke and had a solid season with the Blue Devils in Manny Diaz's first season. He had 2,933 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions on a 60.3% completion percentage.

Duke and Manny Diaz still went with a different option at quarterback for the 2025 season, and went all in on Darian Mensah from Tulane, and Maalik Murphy transferred out to Oregon State.

The Oregon State football program needs a spark to help draw attention to its team, and head coach Trent Bray did that by naming Maalik Murphy the starter after picking him up out of the transfer portal. Murphy, who stands at 6-feet-5 inches and weighs 234 pounds, has the physical tools that would be a difference maker for any coach.

The Oregon State football team was left for dead after the Pac-12 collapsed. They lost Jonathan Smith to Michigan State, and their future starting quarterback, Aidan Chiles, followed him to East Lansing. However, Trent Bray and Maalik Murphy could help this program get some redemption and even get to a bowl game.

More NCAA Football News
Southern University announces their 2024 football schedule, the first under new head coach Terrence Graves.
Terrence Graves, Southern remain coy over QB1 spot for MEAC/SWAC ChallengeRandall Barnes ·
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore watches quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) during the first half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium
Top 3 Michigan football position battles to watch before Week 1Scotty White ·
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer throws a pass during practice in Norman, Okla.
John Mateer bold predictions for 2025 Oklahoma seasonShane Shoemaker ·
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs against Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jordan Hancock (7) and safety Caleb Downs (2) during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium.
Texas football QB Arch Manning reveals 1 key piece of advice from Archie ManningJackson Stone ·
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Domani Jackson (1) tackles Michigan Wolverines quarterback Alex Orji (10) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium.
Failed Michigan QB will be part of UNLV football QB rotationScotty White ·
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Vito Perri (53) and Alabama Crimson Tide punter James Burnip (86) lead the team onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Raymond James Stadium.
Alabama TE makes quiet exit from program ahead of FSU clashSolomon McDowell ·