Los Angeles Clippers All-Star James Harden teased his upcoming Adidas sneakers and took a kung fu lesson during his time in China. The veteran guard has visited China before as part of his Adidas brand. Taking in the Chinese culture, Harden talked about his experience with kung fu.

In a recent interview, a reporter asked Harden what his favorite part of kung fu was, per Overtime.

“Trying to understand what was going on,” Harden said. “The instructor, I mean, he was just a professional, obviously, but in other professions, you realize and you cherish what it takes to actually be a professional in what you do in your craft. Then, trying to learn something else is a different experience. It would probably take me some years to actually perfect it.

“But the experience of being there and learning the culture and learning what they've been through and what they're doing, and who he's teaching was a good experience,” Harden concluded.

Harden also had a mall in Guangzhou City, which was packed with thousands of fans in the five-floor mall for his annual Adidas tour. James also receives lots of love whenever he makes his yearly summer trip to China, and this year was no different for the 11-time All-Star.

Clippers' James Harden honored with 4,700 square foot gift

Article Continues Below

Amidst his Adidas tour, Clippers All-Star James Harden was honored with his own court before his kung fu lesson. Harden also made a stop at a mall, which was packed with fans awaiting his arrival, before he stopped at a kung-fu studio for a lesson. Harden and Adidas took to Nansha, a county in the city of Guangzhou and the capital of Guangdong Province in China. It was there that a special gift in the form of a 94-foot x 50-foot basketball court was unveiled to celebrate the Clippers star.

Adidas surprised James Harden with his own basketball court in China 🔥 (via @overtime)pic.twitter.com/1C66RsuT3B — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 4, 2025

The new court with a massive mural of Harden himself is located in Dongchong Town and was designed by an artist named Yin, who is also a big fan of Harden's and previously created a hand-drawn portrait of the Clippers star. The love for Harden never disappoints whenever he makes his annual trip to China.

Soon, he'll be opening up the Clippers' 2025-26 regular season, a highly anticipated campaign for Los Angeles, considering the offseason moves the front office made to put themselves in the running amidst a competitive Western Conference led by the champion Thunder. After re-signing Harden and Nicolas Batum, the Clippers traded for forward John Collins and signed free agent veterans Bradley Beal, Brook Lopez, and Chris Paul.