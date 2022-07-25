Shreyas Iyer trolls himself after India’s win over West Indies in 2nd ODI

After playing a prominent role in India’s series triumph against the West Indies, Shreyas Iyer trolled himself for not scoring a hundred in the match.

Talent wins game but teamwork and intelligence wins championship! 🙌 Kudos to team for the amazing face-off! 😍👏 #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/jMZOjWiTN6 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 25, 2022

Shreyas Iyer scored 63 off 71 deliveries and was involved in a crucial 99-run partnership with Sanju Samson, who smashed a quick-fire 54 off 51 balls.

Shreyas Iyer had made 54 in the opening contest of the series, and he declared that he wasn’t happy with the way he got out in the second clash in Trinidad and Tobago.

“I was happy with what I scored today but unhappy with the way I was dismissed. I could have taken the team through easily. I was setting up the total and it was unfortunate that I lost my wicket. Hopefully, I can do better and score a century in the next match,” Shreyas Iyer said after India’s victory over West Indies. “Last time also it was a good catch (to dismiss him). Obviously, I can’t say I threw away my wicket but I should have converted into hundreds. But I feel good to to contribute to the team’s win,” Shreyas Iyer added.

India had an unlikely hero in the form of Axar Patel the batter in the match as he smacked a stunning 64 not out off only 35 balls to take the visitors across the line.

The Indians were on the ropes at 256/6 after Deepak Hooda made the walk back to the pavilion but Axar Patel had other ideas.

Not only did he launch a stunning counter-attack against the West Indies bowlers but also batted with confidence and held his nerve right until the end to turn the tide in India’s favor from a position of a certain defeat.

Reactions from the dugout and change room as @akshar2026 sealed the ODI series in style 😎👏#TeamIndia #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/ZB8B6CMEbP — BCCI (@BCCI) July 25, 2022

Calling his knock “special” he was elated to see his team through when they needed him the most at the crease.

“It’s very special, to get it in a crucial, series-winning cause is amazing. When I went out, I aimed for 10-11 an over. We thought it could be done as we have IPL experience. We wanted to be calm and keep cover of the rate. This was special as this is my first ODI since 2017, even my first fifty came here. Winning the series too makes me feel wonderful,” Axar Patel noted.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer revealed that India head coach Rahul Dravid was tense during the last few overs when Axar Patel was out there in the middle.

“It was fun, to be honest. Rahul (Dravid) sir was getting very tensed, he was passing messages. But the players were very calm and composed during pressure situations,” Shreyas Iyer disclosed.

The Mumbai-born cricketer’s issues with the short-ball have been noticed by several cricketers but Iyer has managed to turn things around in the Caribbean. He said that his hard work was paying off against the West Indies.

“The result I am getting is because of the hard work I am doing. I am doing some extra hard work recently because wickets and conditions are changing and there are back-to-back matches so I have to keep fit and try to control the controllables,” the 27-year-old batter said.

Shreyas Iyer’s place in India’s playing XI though is under threat.

Ajit Agarkar feels that because India has the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya to bat in the middle order, Shreyas Iyer’s chances of finding a place in the starting eleven are quite low and he was in danger of losing his spot there.

“Things have changed, haven’t they? He is the one guy who is in danger of losing his spot a little bit. We know how well Suryakumar Yadav has played. Besides, there’s another problem.. a couple of things that he needs to work on includes his short-ball issue,” Ajit Agarkar said on FanCode. “One thing he did today was that he left the (short) ball. You can only bowl two bouncers. So, you better get out of the way because that shot (pull) doesn’t come naturally to him. Once he’s set, maybe then he can play those deliveries. So, that’s the one shot he shouldn’t try too early. He has got enough ability,” Ajit Agarkar further said. “He has real problems with the short ball. I think you’ll see a lot of teams attack him with the quick bowlers looking to attack the body with the bouncer, go under the armpit if you like because I’m not sure he has found a way. He’s almost a little bit like Suresh Raina in that regard where teams now know how to attack him,” former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris argued. “It’s now up to Shreyas Iyer to find a way to succeed against that style of bowling. If he can do that, then I think he’s one of the first names you write down in that Indian side. I really do like all the qualities about him, but until then, I think you’ve just got to give him opportunities and if he can’t find success then you need to find someone else who can, but he’s very talented,” Scott Styris summed up.