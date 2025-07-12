There was a strong reaction to the Portland Trail Blazers' decision to select Yang Hansen with the 16th overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. Yang was projected by many to be selected in the second round, around the 40s range, but the Blazers shocked the world by selecting him around 30 selections earlier than nearly everyone had him coming off the board.

The Chinese international has shown some promising feel for the game, and it's the playmaking ability for his size (7'2″, 249 lbs.) that has made him quite the tantalizing prospect for the Blazers to target. He also stuffed the stat sheet in his two seasons in the Chinese Basketball Association, averaging 15.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists despite not having turned 20 since June 26.

And now, Yang is showing some incredible promise in his first foray stateside. The newest Blazers center showed off his passing chops in his 2025 NBA Summer League debut in Las Vegas, dropping 10 points, four rebounds, and five assists — including some impressive dimes to Blazers cutters.

Yang Hansen throwing DIMES in his Summer League debut 🔥

The Blazers have high hopes for Yang, as they would not have drafted him that early if they didn't. And there may very well be a little something to the comparisons the 20-year-old Chinese center got to three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

At the very least, the Blazers can give Yang some time to develop, as he'll be behind Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams III in the depth chart. While Hansen did show his impeccable feel for the game, he needs some time to acclimate to the speed of the NBA game.

He fouled six times in just 23 minutes in the Blazers' dominant 106-73 win over the Golden State Warriors on Summer League Friday, and it's clear that Yang has some work to do when it comes to polishing his work on the defensive end.

Blazers believe in their center core

It speaks volumes to the Blazers front office's belief in their young center core that they decided to cut Deandre Ayton loose and let him go for nothing. This paves the way for one of Clingan and Yang to seize the starting reins as the team looks to return to playoff contention.

Heading into the season, Clingan appears to be the unquestioned starter at the position. The Blazers will be looking to put together one of the best defenses in the league next season, so Yang, who's more of a project, will undoubtedly be a slow burn play.