Ryan McMahon picked the perfect time to break out of his slump — and the Colorado Rockies are better for it. In the fourth inning of Friday night’s contest against the Cincinnati Reds, McMahon launched a towering 414-foot two-run homer off rookie Chase Burns to spark a 3-2 victory at Great American Ball Park. The blast marked McMahon’s 13th home run of the season and gave Colorado a 2-1 lead after Michael Toglia drew a leadoff walk.

Ryan McMahon BLASTS a 414-foot homer 💥

“It’s these hard-fought games that we need to find a way to get that little edge,” McMahon said postgame. “Tonight we did a good job of that.”

That edge came not only through McMahon’s power but also his gritty performance. He finished the night 3-for-4, later contributing an infield single to help load the bases in the eighth inning. That rally ended with Hunter Goodman scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch from Reds reliever Tony Santillan.

For McMahon, it was a much-needed resurgence. He had been mired in a deep slump, batting just .125 with one extra-base hit from June 22 through midweek. His early-season struggles were well-documented too, as he posted a sub-.250 slugging percentage through April. However, May and June saw a resurgence before this most recent skid.

Rockies pull out a win on the road, Ryan McMahon's blast set the stage

With the trade deadline looming, McMahon is considered one of Colorado’s most attractive trade chips. A big performance like Friday night could help raise his stock — and potentially, the Rockies' return.

Meanwhile, Germán Márquez delivered one of his best starts of the season. The right-hander, whose name has also surfaced in trade rumors, struck out eight batters over six innings, surrendering just one run on five hits and three walks. His command was sharp, and his curveball gave Reds hitters fits all night.

“Really good win, and Márquez led the charge,” interim manager Warren Schaeffer said. “He battled and grinded through six innings. Exactly what you expect from Germán Márquez.”

Reds rookie Chase Burns was equally impressive, striking out a career-high 10 over six innings, but McMahon made the most of a hanging curveball in the fourth. The Reds’ only scoring damage came from Noelvi Marte, who had a solo homer and two doubles in a strong 3-for-4 night.

Reliever Jake Bird (3-1) gave up the tying run in the seventh but escaped further damage after intentionally walking Elly De La Cruz — who was walked three times on the night — and inducing a strikeout to strand the go-ahead run. Victor Vodnik then slammed the door in the ninth with three strikeouts around a leadoff double to notch his second save.

With the win, Colorado improved to 22-72 and avoided matching the MLB record for fewest wins before the All-Star break (21). The Rockies will look to build on the momentum Saturday when Bradley Blalock (0-2, 12.94 ERA) takes the mound against Cincinnati’s Brady Singer.