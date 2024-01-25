From overlooked to unbeatable, South Carolina transforms into the nation's best 3-point shooting percentage team after 2023 Final Four.

In a defining moment during the 2023 Final Four, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark's dismissive gesture towards South Carolina guard Raven Johnson left a mark. Clark waved off Johnson as she lingered unguarded beyond the 3-point line, a move that not only went viral but also seemed to redefine the future trajectory of the South Carolina women's basketball team.

Under coach Dawn Staley's guidance, the Gamecocks have seen a remarkable improvement, especially in their 3-point shooting, a weak spot in their otherwise dominant game. Last season, they ranked 173rd in this area; now, they boast one of the best 3-point shooting percentages at 44.1%. The transformation was a response to the Iowa game and Clark's strategy to leave Johnson unguarded, gesture aside.

Staley's strategic decisions following the Iowa game played a significant role in this turnaround. The recruitment of guard Te-Hina Paopao, who boasts an incredible 55.8% success rate from the 3-point line, and the hiring of Winston Gandy from Duke to enhance the team's shooting prowess, have been instrumental. These changes, along with a strong focus on defense, have positioned the Gamecocks as a formidable force in women's college basketball.

“We wanted to be a better 3-point shooting team because we knew we needed to take it to another level to win a national championship,” Johnson said, via Jerry Bembry of Andscape. “After practice, coach Winton won’t let us leave until we get up 100 shots.”

Johnson is shooting 40.6% (13 of 32) from 3 this season, up from 24.1% last season.

As for Paopao, she was “sent by God.”

“She’s been amazing,” first-year starter Bree Hall said. “She’s one of the best 3-point shooters in basketball and just her ability to stay calm keeps all of us calm.”

South Carolina women's basketball not limited to offensive improvements

Offensively, five players average in double figures, with center Kamilla Cardosa the main standout. Cardosa is averaging 13.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game on a team that leads the nation in scoring margin (38.6).

The team's success is not just limited to offense. They lead the nation in several defensive metrics, including blocks (8.9), defensive rebounds (25) and field goal percentage defense (29.4).

This season, dubbed “the revenge season” by Johnson, has seen the Gamecocks maintain an undefeated record.

“Everything that’s happened has added fuel to the fire. I’m happy I had a great support system through the tough times,” Johnson said. “This year is all about showing people who I am as a player, and what my game consists of.”

Staley said that she came into the season with no expectations for the team, but has called the Gamecocks' trajectory “great.”

“I came into the season just not knowing, like, really, with no expectations,” Staley said earlier this year. “This team, it’s their first run. I wanted them to figure out what their identity would be. The trajectory has been great.”

South Carolina women's basketball will face SEC rival LSU on Thursday, in a sold-out, high-stakes matchup.