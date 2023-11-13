The South Carolina women's basketball team, led by Dawn Staley, achieves early-season success, surpassing expectations.

The N0. 4 South Carolina women's basketball team, under the guidance of head coach Dawn Staley, has embarked on a surprising journey of early-season triumphs that once seemed “unimaginable,” echoing the sentiments of Maryland coach Brenda Frese after her team's staggering 114-76 defeat at the hands of the Gamecocks.

“I actually think they're better than last year,” Frese said, via Emily Adams of the Greenville News. “Seeing the way they're sharing the basketball, scoring the basketball, their unselfishness, getting up and down the floor defensively and offensively. Just watching these first two games they've had, they're really, really impressive.”

South Carolina's recent rout of the No. 11 Terrapins not only set program records for points and margin of victory against a ranked opponent but also marked a significant leap from last year’s performance. With a refreshed lineup featuring only one senior and new starters, South Carolina’s dominance is as unexpected to Staley as it is to the basketball world. Staley admitted her surprise, highlighting the team's growth since the preseason.

“When you're so close to the situation, you know what our deficiencies are. We know as coaches, but this team is really good,” Staley said. “I really didn't see this coming. I didn't see Notre Dame. I really didn't see this . . . I'm proud of where we are, because we've come a long way. If you could have seen June, July, August, you would be sitting where I'm sitting where, like, it was unimaginable for us to even think about what we were able to do in the first two games.”

One notable improvement from last season's one-loss Final Four team is the team's shooting accuracy. Despite a slow start against Maryland, the Gamecocks finished strong, especially Oregon transfer Te-Hina Paopao, who hit 4 of 8 from the 3-point range. The team's collective effort led to 30 assists, a significant increase from last season's average of 16.6 assists per game.

Depth has been a key factor in the South Carolina's early success. Seven players scored in double digits against Maryland, showcasing a team ethos that prioritizes collective achievement over individual glory.

Forward Chloe Kitts emphasized this unity, saying, “We all make the extra pass, and we're not worried about ourselves. We're worried about other people, all of us are.”

Even when Maryland targeted star center Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina found alternatives in sophomores Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins. Both delivered double-doubles, with Watkins also achieving a career-high five blocks. The competitive dynamic between Watkins and Kitts, vying for a starting position, exemplifies the team's internal motivation and unselfishness, as observed by Staley.

Kitts, while refraining from direct comparisons to the previous squad, acknowledged the team's distinct strengths, “We're fast, we push in transition, we shoot it. We do everything.”