Dawn Staley's prediction comes true as Te-Hina Paopao leads South Carolina Gamecocks to a crushing victory over Florida Gators.

In what could be considered prophetic insight, South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley’s expectations for guard Te-Hina Paopao’s shooting came to fruition as the Gamecocks overpowered the Florida Gators in a stunning 89-66 victory. The Southeastern Conference opener marked a significant milestone for the top-ranked Gamecocks, who now boast an impressive 13-0 undefeated streak and extend their conference winning run to 17 games.

Paopao, a transfer from Oregon, played a pivotal role in the Gamecocks’ dominance, scoring 17 points. Their early lead, cemented by a 21-6 scoreline, was partially attributed to Paopao’s exceptional shooting, particularly from beyond the arc.

“When she got one to go down, I think she was feeling it,” Dawn Staley said, via the Associated Press. “I thought she was real aggressive in taking shots. We love for her to do that, and we needed it in a big way. She’s a big shot maker … Am I surprised? No. I knew at some point she was going to start shooting the ball better. Luckily for us, it was in a game and not practice.”

Paopao’s performance was complemented by Raven Johnson’s 16 points and Bree Hall’s 15. The team’s victory was further supported by Kamilla Cardoso’s double-double, consisting of 10 points and 15 rebounds, and Ashlyn Watkins’ notable contribution of eight rebounds and six blocks.

Despite the Gators’ struggles, Leilani Correa shined brightly, scoring 17 consecutive points for Florida in the second quarter and achieving a season-high 28 points. However, her efforts weren’t enough to counter the Gamecocks. Aliyah Matharu, Florida’s leading scorer, only managed 10 points, significantly below her average.

The Gamecocks continued their relentless performance in the second half, dashing any hopes of a Gators’ comeback with a 15-0 run. Florida coach Kelly Rae Finley acknowledged the challenge, stating, “There’s a reason that they’re the No. 1 team in the country. They’re good on both ends of the floor.”

This victory reaffirms South Carolina’s position at the top of the AP women’s college basketball poll and highlights their ambition to overcome last year’s loss in the national semifinals. Meanwhile, Florida, despite a talented trio of senior starters and freshman Laila Reynolds, faces challenges against top-tier SEC teams.

Looking ahead, Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks are set to host Mississippi State on Sunday, while Florida will take on Vanderbilt, also on Sunday.