Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The best run in the history of the women’s LSU basketball program will cap off with a huge showdown against Iowa basketball. Caitlin Clark has continued to dominate in ways never seen before. Angel Reese, Alexis Morris and the Tigers will have their hands full as they look to capture the March Madness title.

In Iowa State’s win over South Carolina in the Final Four, Clark completely ignored Raven Johnson on the perimeter. The clip of Clark waiving her hand and backing further into the paint made the rounds online as Iowa punched its ticket to the March Madness final. Morris took notice and said that the Hawkeyes won’t get away with that in the national championship game, according to Andrea Adelson of ESPN.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I watched the game, and I’m watching them guard South Carolina. I don’t think they can guard us that way,” Morris said ahead of the women’s March Madness finalé, via ESPN. “I don’t think you can just leave me open on the perimeter or leave us open on the perimeter. Me personally, I find it very disrespectful, so I’m going to take that personally going into that game. You’re going to have to guard us. That’s just the competitor in me, and the will to win.”

Clark has captured the spotlight of basketball fans everywhere with her immense talent and confidence. The Iowa basketball roster surrounds her with the weapons to punish defenses on just about every possession. LSU basketball has a fantastic duo in Morris and Reese to lean on as they look to secure the first-ever March Madness title in program history.