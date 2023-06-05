Kenny Pickett has spent the 2023 NFL offseason working on building off of his successful rooke campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Of course, you are going to need a playbook to accomplish that for the most part, which may make things tougher on Pickett, who recently had his car and playbook stolen from him.

Pickett was doing some promotional work when his car was allegedly stolen by Christopher Carter, who also found himself with Pickett's playbook, which was in his car. Carter did not show up for his court appearance on Monday morning, however, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued in connection to his involvement in Pickett's care.

“The man accused of stealing Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett’s car with the team playbook inside didn’t show up for court Monday morning and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Christopher Carter, 60, was scheduled for a hearing in front of Magistrate Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst at 8:30 a.m. in Monroeville. He failed to show. Mr. Carter, who is charged with receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft, was released on his own recognizance following his arrest last week.” – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

This adds another twist to a very strange story surrounding Pickett, who likely wasn't expecting his car to get stolen from underneath his nose right when he was in the middle of an interview. It seems like this recent warrant may make things drag out a bit longer than expected, and it will be interesting to see how this case progresses from here.