Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had his SUV stolen on Wednesday — and the team’s playbook was in the backseat. A man was charged in connection with the theft on Friday, telling the police it was him who stole the 24-year-olds vehicle.

Christopher Carter, a 60-year-old from Pennsylvania, was subsequently charged in connection with the theft, according to WPXI.

Police told the outlet that Carter stole the vehicle from Bowser Chevrolet around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday while the quarterback was inside doing advertising.

“It’s very, very bizarre. I didn’t think that episode was going to turn into what it did,” Carter’s neighbor Ashely Antonucci told WPXI.

“He came home Wednesday in a vehicle I did not recognize and was acting erratically…Definitely wasn’t acting himself. He’s a standup guy, wonderful neighbor. I bring him dinner.”

Carter was charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles, police say. He was released on bond and will be back in court on Jun. 5, per WPXI.

Police say that they were called to Carter’s home for a “domestic dispute” when they found the SUV in his driveway. They confirm the vehicle in question had “scratches and scuffs that were not there before it was stolen.”

It was also confirmed that the playbook that was in the backseat of the SUV was returned to the team.

Kenny Pickett is on the verge of his second season with the Pittsburgh Steelers; he threw for 2,404 yards with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in his rookie season in 2022.