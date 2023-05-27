Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was car jacked on Tuesday while he was being interviewed by a local radio station.

The incident happened on Wednesday at Bowser Chevrolet on Route 286 in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, when Pickett was being interviewed by 93.7 The Fan-TV. The car has since been recovered by the police and an arrest has been made in the case, per Steelers Now.

The suspect stole his vehicle from the dealership at 1 p.m. and left the parking lot in Pickett’s SUV just before 3:30 p.m., as reported by WPXI. Pickett’s Genesis SUV was then later spotted parked in front of the suspect’s house in Murrysville after Murrysville police responded to a domestic incident. Christopher Carter, a 60-year-old Murrysville resident has been arrested in connection to the theft, court documents show. Carter was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both third-class felonies, as well as a misdemeanor unauthorized use of an automobile.

The vehicle also had Pickett’s Steelers playbook in it at the time of the theft. Losing that playbook or even having it leaked could severely hurt the Pittsburgh franchise. Thankfully, it has since been recovered.

Pickett is in his second season as the Steelers’ quarterback. He has been a longtime Pittsburgh resident, first moving to the city in 2017, when he first started to attend the University of Pittsburgh. The Steelers drafted Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Pickett was able to continue his participation in the team’s OTAs on Thursday despite the theft.

This isn’t the first time that a Steelers player has had their mode of transportation stolen before. Back in 2017, someone stole then-Pittsburgh wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s bike. That caused an entire social media campaign to be launched to help recover the bike. Smith-Schuster’s bike was eventually returned in October of that year.