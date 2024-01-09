Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin speaks on matchup versus Bills, giving high praise to Buffalo's weapons.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin carries high praise for the team's matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Tomlin spoke on Bills' starting quarterback Josh Allen and star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, giving both players credit for being at the top of their respective positions. Diggs may be a nightmare matchup for the Steelers with a shaky secondary that's been banged up all season.

“He's an ELITE route runner. He's an ELITE route runner. He's one of, if not THE, best,” said Tomlin, per Andrew Siciliano at NFL Network.

The last time the Steelers faced the Bills, it was a brutal 38-3 loss for Pittsburgh. Diggs had 102 yards and a touchdown, while Allen finished the day with 424 passing yards and four touchdowns. The Steelers don't have a true No. 1 corner, so they'll likely throw in zone sets or keep a safety spy on Diggs throughout the game.

“If you're talking about slowing them down offensively, you start first and foremost with Josh Allen, who's just an incredible competitor,” said Tomlin, per Jenna Harner at WPXI Sports.

Many teams game plan against forcing Buffalo to run the ball or keeping their offense in short-field plays, but Allen usually has a plan of his own. He's a dual-threat quarterback with one of the strongest arms in the league. The Steelers will need to force Allen into uncomfortable situations, but that's a difficult task with a safety net like Diggs. With TJ Watt out for the Steelers, Pittsburgh is going to need a career night from someone else on the defensive end to advance in the playoffs.