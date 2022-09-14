The Phoenix Suns franchise is embroiled in a bit of a turmoil right now with the recent punishment levied against governor Robert Sarver for improper conduct. Not only was Sarver suspended for a year, he was also fined $10 million, and it remains to be seen how the Suns players and coaching staff react to such a major fiasco. Despite all the drama, it appears as if Suns face of the franchise Devin Booker is doing his best not to let the bad news prevent him from having any fun.

During Jack Harlow’s stop in Phoenix for the Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour, Devin Booker pulled up on stage and shared an embrace with the 24-year old rapper.

Jack Harlow and Devin Booker on stage last night in Phoenix, Arizona! pic.twitter.com/FFwJbGHnOh — Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour Updates (@chtkmytournews) September 14, 2022

Booker then proceeded to drain a jumpshot much to the delight of the crowd, as seen in Booker’s Instagram story which he reposted from @sancha_tanha.

It wasn’t all smooth for Booker, however. The 2022 First Team All-NBA selection, who averaged 26.8 points per game on 46.6% shooting from the field last season, missed an easy jumpshot in front of the jampacked crowd of around 5,000 inside the Arizona Financial Theatre.

devin booker misses a shot at the jack harlow concert pic.twitter.com/BzzBuRf8mX — gaga (@gagamilkies) September 14, 2022

Devin Booker, the cover athlete for NBA 2K23, had an earlier collaboration with Harlow to promote the release of the newest edition of the game. This just goes to show how far Booker has come in his career; he spent his first few years in the league putting up stats for a terrible Suns team, but in recent seasons, his leap into one of the best difficult shot makers in the entire NBA has launched the Suns into the territory of serious title contention.

Sure, they fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals, but Devin Booker’s continued improvement in the 2021-22 season propelled the Suns into the best-record in the league in the 2021-22 season, even drawing some serious MVP buzz along the way. Booker’s career trajectory is soaring, and hopefully for Suns fans, the Robert Sarver fiasco won’t derail the path to continued contention Booker and the Suns appear destined to take in the upcoming seasons.