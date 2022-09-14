In recent seasons, the Phoenix Suns, led by Devin Booker and Chris Paul, have emerged as a serious title contender in the NBA. With savvy playmaking, hard-nosed defending, and insane shotmaking, the Suns came to within two wins away from a championship in 2021, falling short to the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks after being too overwhelming for the likes of Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder.

Crowder’s addition via a three-year, $30 million deal before the 2020-21 season cemented the Suns’ culture shift from plucky upstarts to serious contenders. But now, it appears as if the Suns’ culture off the court has lagged behind its on-court product. Governor Robert Sarver, who also owns the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA, was recently suspended for a season and fined $10 million after an NBA investigation proved that Sarver made sexist and racist remarks, all in all fostering a toxic workplace in the Suns front office. This drew an apt, one-word reaction from Crowder on Twitter, who is just surprised with the fallout of the Sarver controversy.

WOW.!!!!! 🤯 — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) September 13, 2022

While there are trade rumors swirling around Jae Crowder’s name, he sure still looks committed to the Suns’ cause after such a response. It remains to be seen how the rest of the Suns roster react to the punishment Robert Sarver received. Chris Paul’s reaction, in particular, will be one to watch, especially after he was also involved with the Los Angeles Clippers’ Donald Sterling incident back in 2014.

Suns fans will hope that this scandal will not be too much of a distraction to the team with the season opener inching more and more closely. Jae Crowder and company will need to be of utmost focus, especially after the embarrassing playoff defeat they suffered at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks last season.

Nonetheless, the Sarver impropriety is bigger than basketball; lives of Suns employees, especially those of women and minorities, were made more difficult by Sarver’s behavior. Perhaps the league will levy further punishment on Robert Sarver, but for now, he will remain as the governor of the Suns and Mercury.