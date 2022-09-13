Suns owner Robert Sarver slapped with severe punishment over workplace scandal

The NBA came down hard on Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver after an investigation into the environment of the franchise’s workplace under his ownership. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA has handed Sarver a one-year suspension from the Suns and the Phoenix Mercury in addition to a hefty fine and required training program.

“NBA has suspended Suns owner Robert Sarver for one year from the Suns and Mercury organization based on league investigation. Sarver has also been fined $10 million and complete training program focused on respect and appropriate workplace conduct.”

The NBA also released a lengthy statement with details of the “independent investigation regarding Robert Sarver and the Phoenix Suns organization.”

The NBA today issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/jjlBK771PT — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) September 13, 2022

Among the findings made by the investigation was the use of the “N-word” by Robert Sarver at least five times on different occasions. The investigation also reported that Robert Sarver “engaged in instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees” and “made many sex-related comments in the workplace.” Moreover, the investigation found that Robert Sarver “engaged in demeaning and harsh treatment of employees” by way of “yelling and cursing at them.”

None of these reflect nicely on the character of Robert Sarver, who issued a statement in October 2021 saying that reports about his sordid behavior never happened.

During the duration of his suspension, Sarver can’t attend NBA or WNBA games, practices, or any NBA/WNBA-related event or activity.

The $10 million fine levied on Robert Sarver will also be donated by the NBA to charitable institutions.