Kyle Shanahan is clutch -- NOT!!!!

The 2023 NFL season ignited fresh optimism for the San Francisco 49ers, a team laden with talent yet plagued by Super Bowl misfortune. Despite their potential and innovative strategies, doubts loom over head coach Kyle Shanahan's ability to navigate critical game situations.

A Season of Close Calls

In their seventh season under head coach/general manager duo Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch, the 49ers underwent notable roster changes. They bid farewell to safety Jimmie Ward and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo joined the Las Vegas Raiders while Ward signed with the Houston Texans.

Starting with a strong 5–0 record alongside the Philadelphia Eagles, the 49ers suffered a setback, losing to the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. That marked the start of a three-game losing streak leading into their bye week. However, they rebounded with six consecutive victories post-bye. They secured a playoff spot in Week 14 and clinched the NFC West title the next week.

The 49ers boasted impressive offensive and defensive stats. They ranked in the top 10 in various categories. Offensively, they scored 491 points, the third-highest in the league, and ranked second in total offense with 398.4 yards per game. Defensively, they ranked third in scoring defense, allowing just 17.5 points per game. They also led the league with 22 interceptions, tying with the Chicago Bears. Additionally, the team set an NFL record with four players surpassing 1,000 scrimmage yards each. These were Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and Brandon Aiyuk. QB Brock Purdy and McCaffrey were also leading MVP candidates.

Despite finishing with a 12–5 record, the 49ers made their fourth NFC Championship Game appearance in five seasons. They made a historic comeback against the Detroit Lions in the championship game, setting an NFL record for the largest halftime deficit overcome. This win propelled them to Super Bowl 58, where they faced the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV. Sadly, the Niners lost in overtime, ending their season in heartbreaking fashion. This defeat was eerily similar to what happened four years ago against the same team. Not surprisingly, much of the frustration is now directed at no less than Shanahan himself.

Here we will look at how Super Bowl 58 proves that the San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Shanahan is the least clutch coach of all time.

Questionable Moves on the Grand Stage

Super Bowl 58 sheds light on why Kyle Shanahan is perceived as the least clutch coach in NFL history. His choice to receive the ball in overtime stands out as the first blunder. Despite the new playoff overtime rules guaranteeing each team a possession, Shanahan opted to take the ball first. This put the Chiefs in a more decisive position and a better chance to win, which they did, 25-22. This move was heavily criticized, indicating Shanahan's lack of clutch decision-making.

Mismanagement of Time

Another factor showcasing Shanahan's lack of clutch coaching in Super Bowl 58 was his poor clock management. Throughout the game, Shanahan's decisions regarding the clock raised eyebrows. For instance, in the fourth quarter, with a three-point lead, Shanahan called a pass play on third down, stopping the clock with an incomplete pass. This decision provided the Chiefs with ample time for a comeback. It also revealed Shanahan's struggle to make critical decisions under pressure.

Inflexibility in Game Strategy

Shanahan's inability to adjust his game plan serves as the third reason why Super Bowl 58 demonstrates his lack of clutch coaching. Despite the Chiefs effectively neutralizing the 49ers' running game, Shanahan persisted with running plays that yielded little success. This failure to adapt highlighted Shanahan's shortcomings in pivotal moments and his inability to make essential adjustments to secure a championship.

Recurring Issues in Crucial Moments

For the second time in six seasons, Shanahan's decisions directly impacted his team's chance at a Super Bowl victory. His past failure in Super Bowl 54, where a 20-10 lead slipped away, echoes in Super Bowl 58. Despite strong regular season performances, Shanahan's recurring issues with clock management and adapting to game situations persist. The 2023 season exposed Shanahan's potential but underscored his struggles under pressure. This has left the 49ers and their fans longing for better outcomes in critical moments. If Shanahan fails to deliver next season, the franchise may need to reassess his leadership despite his undeniable strengths in other aspects of coaching.