Brock Purdy the NFL MVP candidate comes into Super Bowl 58 with a head of steam, we take a look at why he will Super Bowl 58 MVP.

Remember “Mr. Irrelevant,” the final pick of the 2022 Draft? Brock Purdy wasn't supposed to be here. Yet, here he stands, basking in the afterglow of a remarkable 2023 season that saw him lead the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl 58.

After a tremendous second season, if Brock Purdy can guide the 49ers to a Super Bowl win against the Chiefs… man. He's locked in. pic.twitter.com/aVC5UPNkbR — Ryan G Hensley (@ryanghensley) February 6, 2024

It was a season scripted by Hollywood, a journey that began with injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, thrusting the unheralded rookie into the spotlight. Purdy, the Iowa State product, didn't blink. He orchestrated a 7-1 record down the stretch, showcasing poise, accuracy, and a knack for navigating Kyle Shanahan's complex offense. His 67.1% completion rate, 13-to-4 TD-INT ratio, and 107.3 passer rating silenced doubters, earning him the starting nod in 2023.

And Purdy didn't disappoint. He wasn't just competent; he was electrifying. The “checkdown Brock” narrative quickly evaporated as he unleashed his gunslinger side, No. 5 in the league in passing yards (4,280) and No. 3 in passing touchdowns (31). His dazzling performances even earned him his first Pro Bowl selection.

But beyond the stats, Purdy's intangibles were his true superpower. His calm demeanor, infectious enthusiasm, and unwavering belief in himself became contagious, galvanizing the entire team. He thrived under pressure, leading the 49ers to another NFC West title and navigating them through a thrilling playoff run. Purdy is one of the finalists for the 2023 NFL MVP award and certainly will be in the running for Super Bowl 58 MVP if the San Francisco 49ers come away victorious. We take a look at why Brock will win Super Bowl 58 MVP.

Why Brock Purdy will win Super Bowl 58 MVP

Brock Purdy, the young quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, has been making waves in the NFL, and there are compelling reasons to believe that he could emerge as the MVP of Super Bowl 58. Despite being a relatively new face in the league, Purdy has shown remarkable skill and resilience, leading his team to the brink of a championship. His performance in the NFC championship game and throughout the season has captured the attention of fans and analysts alike.

Purdy's journey to the Super Bowl has been nothing short of remarkable. After stepping in as the third-string quarterback, he seized the opportunity and has not looked back. His leadership and on-field prowess have been instrumental in the 49ers' success, culminating in their Super Bowl appearance.

In addition to his on-field performance, Purdy's MVP odds have been favorable, with some sportsbooks listing him as a top contender for the award. His rise from being the last selection in the 2022 NFL Draft to a potential Super Bowl MVP is a testament to his talent and determination

While the competition is fierce, with established stars like Patrick Mahomes in the mix, Purdy's impact on the 49ers' success and his potential to deliver a standout performance in the Super Bowl makes him a compelling candidate for the Super Bowl MVP title. As he prepares to face the Kansas City Chiefs, all eyes will be on Purdy as he looks to etch his name in Super Bowl history.