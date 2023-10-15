The Cleveland Browns were up against it as they hosted the undefeated San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. The Niners presented a loaded lineup and jumped out to a 10-0 lead and it appeared they would move to 6-0 without a problem. However, the Browns were not intimidated in the least, and they flexted their defensive muscles. The result was a shocking 19-17 Cleveland upset.

#Browns QB P.J. Walker on believing they could beat the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/jzkTkc2Fbu — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 15, 2023

The Browns gained the victory despite the absence of quarterback Deshaun Watson. Backup quarterback P.J. Walker gave the Browns a lift with his opportunistic play and his athleticism. Head coach Kevin Walker saw that his team never got discuraged even though their opponents appeared to have a significant advantage

Both Walker and head coach Kevin Stefanski were thrilled to see the Brown come up with the victory and hand the 49ers their first loss of the season.

“The 49ers are a great football team, a great football team,” Walker said. “But we're all here for a reason. It was all about the battle.”

Stefanski echoed much of what his quarterback said. “They're a good football team, but we're a good football team also. We just fought like crazy. We had a great game plan and guys and guys just worked their butts off.”

Walker completed 18 of 34 passes for 192 yards. He threw 2 interceptions, but he was able to find wide receiver Amari Cooper and that caused problems for the 49ers. Cooper caught 4 passes for 108 yards.

Running back Jerome Ford made a key contribution to the Cleveland victory with 84 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel suffered injuries for the 49ers.