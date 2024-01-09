Jimmy Garoppolo remains positive in spite of the Raiders crazy year.

The Las Vegas Raiders started the 2023-24 season in poor positioning, but they finished at 8-9 and second in the AFC West under coach Antonio Pierce. Jimmy Garoppolo did not have his best season; however, the veteran quarterback Garoppolo reflected on the year with optimism.

Jimmy Garoppolo has plenty left to give to the Raiders

Garoppolo did not play well in the regular season and his team's poor start reflected that. Still, the veteran QB was positive when reflecting upon the year:

“When you're in the middle of it, it's a whirlwind. You can't really smell the roses too long or you get caught up in it. And [I] built a lot of cool relationships in this building. The players, obviously, but just the people in this building — it's a cool building, good people to be around,” Garoppolo said, per NBC.

Garoppolo continued, “And that's the stuff you carry with you, man…Yeah, I loved it. It was a weird year, don't get me wrong, but I loved every minute of it.”

During Garoppolo's first season, the Raiders ended up firing former head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler. In addition, the veteran QB has a long cold stretch. Yet, that stretch gave rookie QB Aidan O'Connell a chance to make an impact.

Garoppolo enjoyed being a mentor to O'Connell claiming, “I was rookie once and Tom [Brady] helped me out.”

Jimmy Garoppolo is grateful for his debut experience with the Raiders, but he yearns for more. The former Super Bowl Champion says he is healthy and ready to be a starter again.

Las Vegas has decisions to make on Garoppolo, Antonio Pierce, and other pieces of its roster as it looks for ways to climb the AFC West in 2024.