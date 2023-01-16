Team India scripted history on Sunday after the Men in Blue pummeled Sri Lanka by 317 runs in the third and final ODI in Thiruvananthapuram.

Thanks to blistering centuries by Virat Kohli (unbeaten 166 off 110 balls) and Shubman Gill (116 off 97 deliveries), India put up a massive total of 390/5 on the board. In reply, the Sri Lankan batting fell like a pack of cards and could only amass 73 in their run chase.

India’s 317-run triumph over Sri Lanka is now the biggest ever in the history of One-Day Internationals, overtaking New Zealand’s victory by a margin of 290 runs against Ireland in Aberdeen 15 years ago.

Australia holds the record for the third-highest win margin with a 275-run victory over Afghanistan in Perth in 2015.

After Rohit Sharma and his boys recorded the biggest win in 50-overs cricket, Twitter went into a meltdown with both fans and former cricketers praising the Indian cricket team for their history-creating feat.

“What absolute dominance by India in the final ODI, and the series! It’s wonderful to see Virat Kohli back at his best in white-ball cricket, this unbeaten 166 was special even by his lofty standards. Shubman Gill continues to impress with his poise and pleasing strokeplay,” India legend and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman tweeted. “Total domination! Well played Team India, congratulations on a record breaking win,” ex-India batter Wasim Jaffer wrote on the microblogging platform. “Captain Rohit Sharma kicks off the World Cup year with a 3-0 win,” a fan said. “Congratulations. Team India won by 371 runs. What a historical win. Great way to finish series 3-0. Looking for next one,” another Indian cricket supporter remarked. “So it has begun, largest margin of victory – 317 runs … Rewritten…… and Revenge Taken… Records books will be rewritten!!! driving a Ferrari to overtake most 100s in ODIs record… #viratkohli #GOAT Others are far behind,” a third summed up.

Virat Kohli was the architect in chief of India’s record triumph as he toppled multiple records en route to his 46th ODI and 74th international hundred against the Dasun Shanaka-led side in Kerala.

The ton was his 21st at home in the second-longest format of the sport, taking him clear of Sachin Tendulkar’s previous tally of 20.

During the course of his sensational innings, Virat Kohli also overtook Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene to occupy the fifth spot among the highest run-getters in ODIs. With 12,754 runs, Virat Kohli is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), Ricky Ponting (13,704), and Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430).

The India superstar looked in majestic touch throughout his unbeaten innings of 166 off 110 deliveries as he raced to a 74th international century overall.

During his blistering knock in the capital of Kerala, Virat Kohli showed a different dimension of his batting prowess as he smashed eight sixes, including one that went as far as 97 meters.

It is the most number of sixes the former India captain has slammed in during an ODI knock. Apart from eight hits over the fence, the Delhi-born cricketer’s knock was laced with 13 boundaries.

A sublime Virat Kohli completed his hundred in 85 deliveries but immediately shifted gears after accomplishing the landmark. The 166 not out is his highest score at home and the second-highest in One-Day Internationals.

Virat Kohli also became the first non-opener to have 5 scores of more than 150+ in ODIs.

Moreover, Virat Kohli is the quickest to amass 46 centuries in ODI cricket – a milestone he achieved in just 259 innings. On the other hand, the previous record holder Sachin Tendulkar needed 431 innings to get there.

This was his 10th century against Sri Lanka, making him the first man to score that many tons against a single team in ODIs. Previously, he and Sachin Tendulkar were tied at nine three-figure scores each against Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Australia respectively.

Earlier in the series, when he hit his 9th hundred against Sri Lanka, he became the only cricketer to have that many three-figure scores against two international sides. Kohli has nine tons against the West Indies as well.

Virat Kohli has been in sensational nick of late. This was his third hundred in his last four games, including his 44th ODI hundred in December against Bangladesh, ending a nearly three-year drought in the format.

It has been a stunning turnaround for the former India skipper, considering he went through an extended period of a lull – from November 2019 to August 2022 to be precise, where he failed to put up a three-figure score on the board in more than 100 matches across formats.

However, since September, his form has been exemplary, having finished last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia as the tournament’s top-scorer and now hitting three centuries in four ODIs.