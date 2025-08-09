In the 2025 NFL preseason opener, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders made a strong impression despite being initially listed as the team's fourth-string QB. Thrust into the starting role due to hamstring injuries to Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel, and with Joe Flacco resting, Sanders led the Browns to a 30-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, both caught by wide receiver Kaden Davis. He added 19 rushing yards on four carries, demonstrating mobility and poise. Notably, Sanders avoided turnovers and took only two sacks during his nearly three-quarter outing before yielding to Tyler Huntley.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski expressed satisfaction with Sanders’ performance but remained cautious about making immediate changes to the quarterback depth chart.

“Honestly, I'm pleased with the way Shedeur played,” Stefanski said. “I'm pleased with the way the offense operated tonight. All things moving forward, as we continue to practice, will be focused on all of our guys' development.”

Article Continues Below

Kevin Stefanski declined to reveal details about how the Browns plan to address their crowded quarterback room, which currently features six QBs, including the favored Joe Flacco.

Even after limited first-team reps during training camp and spending much time throwing to equipment staff as QB4, Sanders displayed accuracy and composure uncommon for a rookie making his professional debut. Early in the game, he converted a crucial third-and-long inside his own 10-yard line with a precise throw over the middle. Later, under pressure, he connected on a 30-yard pass to Luke Floriea, who made a one-handed catch down the sideline, showcasing Sanders’ ability to extend plays and deliver on the run.

However, the performance was not perfect. Sanders narrowly avoided an interception when forcing a pass into traffic and occasionally retreated too far backward in the pocket, sometimes 10-15 yards, which contributed to a failed fourth-and-1 conversion. The Browns' first two drives ended in punts, with dropped passes from Diontae Johnson and Davis stalling momentum.

With two weeks remaining before the regular season, Sanders has at least forced the Browns to rethink their quarterback competition, showing off the depth and talent at the position, even if Stefanski won’t commit to any changes yet. To add to that, the Browns signed Tyler Huntley right before the opener, making the quarterback picture even more crowded.