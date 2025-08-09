The Milwaukee Brewers continued their incredible hot streak with a win in their series opener against the New York Mets. Milwaukee had just returned home from a very successful road trip. The Brewers became the first team in baseball history to score 50+ runs while not losing a game and not committing an error on a road trip.

The team took on the Mets in Milwaukee and won for the 10th time in the last 11 games. A remarkable two-month surge has propelled the Brewers to a five-game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. And manager Pat Murphy noted how special the run has been following Friday’s 3-2 victory.

“It was a great crowd. I just hope they keep showing up because this is really magical in terms of some guys that nobody has ever heard of just coming to play every night. It’s fun,” Murphy said, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Curt Hogg.

Brewers beat Mets for seventh straight win

The Brewers have simply found ways to win over the last two months. The team can pour it on, as evidenced by the blistering offensive display seen in its sweep of the Washington Nationals. But on Friday, defense was the key.

In a close game against New York every run mattered. Milwaukee managed to take a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning and then held the Mets hitless until the ninth. But with two outs, New York suddenly got something going against closer Trevor Megill.

Starling Marte came up with a double to center. Then Jeff McNeil singled. Marte was waived home as the Mets hoped to plate the tying run. But Blake Perkins had other ideas. The Brewers center fielder threw an absolute dot to nail Marte at home. The walk-off outfield assist is just the latest incredible moment for the Brewers in 2025.

What an INSANE play to make with the game on the line! Cold stuff from Blake Perkins 🥶 https://t.co/qoIwAyonBX pic.twitter.com/fjAHFMIbkO — MLB (@MLB) August 9, 2025

Milwaukee also benefited from a strong start by Brandon Woodruff. The eighth-year veteran allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven innings. Woodruff picked up his fourth win in his sixth start of the season. He’s now 4-0 with a 2.29 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings.

While the Brewers won their seventh straight matchup, the Mets are struggling. New York lost for the fifth straight time and the team has dropped nine of the last 10 games. The Phillies have taken advantage of the Mets’ stumble, building a 3.5 game lead in the NL East.