Florence Pugh is getting real about filmmaking. The ‘Little Women’ actress said that there was a time when a film just felt “wrong” in the production phase.

“A whole film set, it’s everybody making a huge effort because they want to be there,” Pugh explained to Time in an interview published Tuesday (May 23). “And if someone doesn’t want to be there or if someone isn’t pulling their weight, you can feel it. The film feels wrong.”

Pugh decided not to dish exactly on which film she thought gave her that vibe but it was no secret rumors were swirling about ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ drama from last year. The film was directed by Olivia Wilde. Pugh was absent from a lot of the press runs which was rumored to be because of drama between she and Wilde.

“Florence and Olivia have had several disagreements personally and professionally, that’s why Florence isn’t doing any press for the movie,” a source revealed to Us Weekly in August 2022.

Rumors began spreading that Harry Styles was being paid more for the film than Pugh which Wilde squashed.

“There has been a lot out there that I largely don’t pay attention to,” the New York native said per the publication at the time. “But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me.”

She continued, “I’m a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it’s something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director. There is absolutely no validity to those claims.”

However during a press run in Venice, Wilde was singing Pugh’s praises.

“Florence is a force,” Wilde said of her leading lady. “We are so grateful she’s able to make it tonight [for the red carpet] despite being in production on Dune. I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I’m very grateful to her and to [Dune director Denis Villeneuve] for helping us. And we’ll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can’t say how honored I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing. As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute; I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished.”

As mentioned previously, Pugh has not pointed blame at her ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ castmates nor its production.