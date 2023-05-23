Florence Pugh is a star who has done it all from indies to the MCU. In a recent interview, Pugh revealed how the jump from the indie scene into the conglomerate that is the MCU “pissed off” people in the industry.

In her recent TIME profile, Pugh revealed that joining the MCU as Yelena Belova in Black Widow (and subsequently appearing in Hawkeye and the upcoming Thunderbolts film) rubbed some the wrong way. “So many people in the indie film world were really pissed at me,” Pugh revealed.

“They were like, ‘Great, now she’s gone forever.’ And I’m like, no, I’m working as hard as I used to work. I’ve always done back-to-back movies. It’s just people are watching them now. You just have to be a bit more organized with your schedule,” she added.

To be fair to those who were concerned, it is a fair feeling to have. The MCU eats up so many stars and some never (or hardly) go back to the independent scene. Give Florence Pugh credit — she has found a way to balance the franchise tentpoles and independent cinema. After Black Widow and Hawkeye in 2021, Pugh did Don’t Worry Darling and The Wonder — two films far from a major blockbuster release — before joining the Shrek universe in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. This year, she starred in and produced her former partner Zach Braff’s A Good Person and will star in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer before starring in Dune: Part Two this fall.

Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.