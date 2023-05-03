On May 3rd, 2023, Harry Styles released a new music video for his song Satellite, which is part of his latest album, Harry’s House. The music video tells the story of a little autonomous vacuum cleaner who dreams of living on Mars, like the Mars rover.

The video begins with the little vacuum cleaner, named Stomper, diligently cleaning up dirt and debris. However, Stomper’s real dream is to be able to explore the vast expanse of space, just like the Mars rover. The video follows Stomper as it travels the city, and eventually meeting a rat companion along the way.

The video takes a heart-wrenching turn when Stomper’s battery dies at the end of the video. The story of Stomper’s journey moved many people to tears, as the little vacuum cleaner’s desire for exploration and discovery was ultimately met with tragedy.

Satellite’s music video is similar to Adore You because it follows the point of view of a non-human character. It’s interesting to personify other non-human characters to see how viewers relate to them despite being a different species. The video has already accumulated over a million views as of the time this article was written.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Harry Styles has long been known for his emotional and thought-provoking music, and Satellite is no exception. The music video, with its stunning visuals and poignant story, highlights the power of music to tell stories and evoke strong emotions in its listeners. Stomper’s journey to Mars is a reminder that, even in the vast emptiness of space, we all share a common human desire for connection and belonging.

Here are some funny reactions:

we all thought that the satellite mv is going to be cheerful but it's actually so sad pic.twitter.com/PQD0Ktnem7 — marsha (@finelinevogue) May 3, 2023