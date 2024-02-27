While the absence of Florence Pugh at the SAG Awards raised some eyebrows, the reason behind her no-show was revealed to be quite unexpected, Comicbook reports. Pugh disclosed to ETOnline during the New York City premiere of Dune: Part Two that she's currently immersed in filming for “Thunderbolts.”
Expressing her gratitude for the unique press tour experience for both “Dune: Part Two” and “Thunderbolts,” Pugh shared the surprising news of her involvement in the Marvel project. “I’ve just started my next movie, my next Marvel movie, ‘Thunderbolts’ and I’ve been shooting that,” she revealed.
Florence Pugh joins a star-studded cast for “Thunderbolts,” including Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Olga Kurylenko, and others. Directed by Jake Schreier, the film features a script from Joanna Calo, Lee Sung Jin, and Eric Pearson.
Originally slated for a later release, “Thunderbolts” is now scheduled to hit theaters on May 2, 2025. The film underwent release date adjustments, swapping places with “Fantastic Four.”
However, the journey to production hasn't been without its challenges. Following delays caused by strikes last year, the Thunderbolts cast faced some adjustments. Steven Yeun, originally set to portray Sentry, had to depart due to scheduling conflicts and was replaced by Lewis Pullman. A similar situation occurred with Ayo Edibiri, replaced by Geraldine Viswanathan.
In “Thunderbolts,” Pugh reprises her role as Yelena Belova, the new Black Widow, alongside a stellar ensemble. With filming underway, anticipation for the Marvel project continues to grow. As Pugh immerses herself in “Thunderbolts,” fans eagerly await her upcoming appearance in “Dune: Part Two,” set for release this Friday.