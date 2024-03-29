After delays and recastings, filming for Marvel's Thunderbolts is underway in Atlanta, Georgia as the cast and crew work to bring the team of anti-heroes from the comic page to the big screen for the first time. The studio has kept multiple details about the film under tight security, as is befitting Marvel Studios, but one of its stars was able to provide fans a quick sneak peek behind the scenes of how production has been going.
Florence Pugh is the star in question who shared a short video of herself, in costume, walking around one of the sets for Thunderbolts in Atlanta, according to ComicBookMovie. She posted the video to her social media accounts on Wednesday and it quickly spread online as fans got their first real look at the upcoming MCU film.
Pugh starts from her trailer, tagged with her character's name Yelena, and proceeds to walk into one of the sound stages where a massive set has been built. Thunderbolts' director Jake Schreier makes a brief appearance, along with various other members of the film's production crew.
While little else was shown from the video, it has gotten some fans speculating about what the set in the background could be for.
Thunderbolts…assemble
Many noted that the set, along with the visible image of Pugh on it, resembled a prison and could tie-in with how the team is initially put together. Others suggested it could involve the character Sentry, who is rumored to be the central villain or one of the villains in Thunderbolts.
Alleged insider Daniel Richtman said the set seen in Pugh's post is actually the “vault” the titular team will discover the super-powered character, though nothing has been confirmed. It would be fitting as some rumors have suggested Sentry will only serve as the “physical threat” to the team while another will be revealed to be pulling Sentry's strings over the course of the film.
That said, anything online related to the plot remains speculative. What is known is the titular team of anti-heroes will be comprised of U.S. Agent, Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Ghost, Bucky Barnes, and Taskmaster, with CIA director Valentina Allegra De Fontaine overseeing the team.
In the comics, the Thunderbolts began as a team of villains posing as heroes created by Baron Zemo during the absence of the Avengers and Fantastic Four in the mid-90s. The team's goal was to gain public trust and power so that the villains could reach a level of influence similar to the Avengers.
In subsequent runs, the team was reworked into a government-sponsored team of supervillains and anti-heroes that featured a who's who of characters from across Marvel including the Green Goblin, Venom, Bullseye, The Punisher, Elektra, Red Hulk, and many more.
Thunderbolts is scheduled to release in theaters on May 2, 2025.