Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski recently spoke up about the viral video of her kissing former One Direction member Harry Styles. She expressed her sympathy for Olivia Wilde, Styles’ ex-girlfriend and director of their movie, Don’t Worry Darling.

Ratajkowski told Spanish Vogue that she did not expect the video to go viral, adding that it is bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know and comment on them, US Weekly reports. She also admitted that she “feels bad” for Wilde because she has had to suffer the situation on several occasions.

All of this stems from last month when photos surfaced of Ratajkowski and Styles making out in the streets of Tokyo, where he was performing for his Love On Tour live concerts. While the pair have refrained from commenting on their romantic status, sources claim that Styles was very attracted to Ratajkowski and thrilled about their hookup. Ratajkowski has also dropped hints about being interested in somebody, and all signs point to Styles.

In the interview, Ratajkowski explained that she has not considered giving up her freedom for the sake of privacy, despite the risks that come with being a celebrity. She also acknowledged the reason why some celebrities hire security and avoid public places like restaurants.

The “My Body” author shares a two-year-old son with her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. Ratajkowski is known for her advocacy for women’s rights and body positivity. She has also been open about her experiences with harassment and assault in the modeling industry.

Overall, Ratajkowski’s sympathy towards Wilde shows that even in the world of celebrity romances, there can be empathy and consideration for the feelings of others.