If Denis Villeneuve gets to make Dune: Messiah, he wants a whole lot more Florence Pugh and Anya Taylor-Joy.
The two stars aren't heavily featured in the recently released Part Two. Both Pugh and Taylor-Joy were a small part of the star-studded ensembles. Luckily, the Messiah book heavily features their two characters, Princess Irulan and Alia Atreides.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Villeneuve discussed both actresses.
“I love her,” Villeneuve said of Taylor-Joy. “I would love to make Dune: Messiah just to work with her and Florence more. Those actresses are so inspiring. They give me chills and the will to do another one.”
Anya Taylor-Joy is an award-winning actress who first gained notoriety for her role in Peaky Blinders. She has since shined in starring roles in the likes of Last Night in Soho, The Queen's Gambit, The Menu, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Florence Pugh is similarly a rising star known for her roles in Midsommar, Little Women, and Don't Worry Darling. She also stars as Yelena Belova in the MCU.
Dune: Part Two and Messiah
Dune: Part Two continues the rise of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he unites the Fremen. He is also seeking vengeance against those who tore his family apart, namely House Harkonnen.
Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, and Javier Bardem all reprise their roles from Villeneuve's first film. Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, Pugh, and Taylor-Joy all made their franchise debuts in the sequel. Pugh played the daughter of Walken's character, while Taylor-Joy played Paul's sister in dream sequences.
Denis Villeneuve took a two-film approach to adapt Frank Herbert's iconic sci-fi epic novel, Dune. He had previously directed sci-fi epics like Arrival and Blade Runner 2049.