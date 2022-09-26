Twitter goes berserk as Virat Kohli smashes Rohit Sharma’s world record

Former India captain Virat Kohli broke numerous records in the third and final T20I against Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday. With his superb knock of 63 off 48 balls, Virat Kohli not only powered India to victory by six wickets in the game but also secured a much-needed series triumph over Aaron Finch and his boys. In the process, he hit his 33rd T20I half-century, and his 34th fifty-plus score in T20Is, the most by any batter in the shortest format of the game. Rohit Sharma is behind Virat Kohli in both categories – while he has 28 half centuries to his name, the Nagpur-born cricket star has 32 fifty-plus scores in T20Is, including four tons. Additionally, Virat Kohli became the second highest run-getter for India in international cricket, having broken current head coach Rahul Dravid’s long-standing record.

With his 63 against the Kangaroos, Virat Kohli’s tally of runs surged to 24,078, which is 14 more than Rahul Dravid’s overall numbers.

However, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar continues to occupy the top spot with 34,375 runs for the national team on the international stage.

MOST RUNS FOR INDIA (ALL-TIME)

Sachin Tendulkar – 34,357 runs in 664 matches

Virat Kohli – 24,078 runs in 471 matches

Rahul Dravid – 24,064 runs in 404 matches

Sourav Ganguly – 18,433 runs in 421 matches

MS Dhoni – 17,092 in 535 matches

It was Kohli’s eighth fifty in T20Is against Australia, the most by any batsman against a single team in this format.

Kohli’s match-winning innings came in for special praise from India’s supporters on social media.

While some claimed that “King Kohli” was truly back, others pointed out his success against Australia.

“Virat Kohli and his innings in a decider match against Aussies – a never-ending Love Story. King Kohli for a reason,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

“What an innings Virat Played today…Attacker…Anchor…Attack again…anchor and then attacker again in the last over… his batting was like Formula One driving…changing gears speed…braking l…overtaking …a Lewis Hamilton innings by Virat today,” posted another.

Virat Kohli, the finisher for India. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 25, 2022

THE GOAT, Chase Master Virat Kohli 🐐🐐👑 pic.twitter.com/uP9RYGcMZl — Cricket_Enthusiast (@Hatedguy123) September 25, 2022

Most 50+ Scores for IND in T20I Series Decider 3 – Virat Kohli*

3 – Rohit Sharma

2 – KL Rahul#INDvAUS — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) September 25, 2022

Virat Kohli is back to breaking records once again 👑#INDvAUS — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 26, 2022

Once a King 🤴 always A king ❤️ @imVkohli What A Come Back Seriously 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#UnstoppableKohli #INDvAUS 💥💥💥 Well Done @ImRo45 and Team INDIA 🇮🇳 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TFG8ttAbu4 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) September 25, 2022

Years changed but Virat Kohli stepping up in series Deciders against Australia in T20Is didn't ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ww0l2UYmiy — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) September 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was excited and happy to contribute to the Indian team’s winning cause.

“I have to utilize my experience and had to take down Zampa. I looked at the dugout and both Rahul and Rohit asked me to continue batting,” Virat Kohli said after the match. “He (Surya) has the game to bat in any conditions, he got a hundred in England, then batted well in Asia Cup. Here he is striking the ball as well as I have seen him in the last six months. It’s just the array of shots and to play the shots at the right time is such a good skill to have, and he does that,” the talismanic Delhi-born batter added.

Virat Kohli also spoke about his ploy to take on Adam Zampa who has been his nemesis, having dismissed the premier batter eight times in the past.

“I made up my mind to go after him (Zampa). He is a quality bowler and tries to control my scoring. I knew he was attacking my stumps, so was outside the leg stump. I am making a conscious effort to strike those big ones through the middle overs,” Virat Kohli explained. “The game shouldn’t have gone for that long, and we should have had four or five runs to chase in the last over. It was important to maintain my composure and get one boundary which I was able to do (in the last over). I have enjoyed batting ever since I came back at the Asia Cup. Today also I was an hour and half before the team. I am working hard on my process and happy with my contributions,” Virat Kohli summed up.

On the other hand, captain Rohit Sharma was elated at his side’s series victory over Australia, considering it came after the Asia Cup disaster. Earlier this month, India failed to defend the continental tournament, failing to reach the final and making a shock exit early on in the event.