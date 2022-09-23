Twitter goes wild as Rohit Sharma breaks two huge world records

India skipper Rohit Sharma was at his best on Friday as he led the Men in Blue to a six-wicket triumph in the rain-curtailed second T20I against Australia in Nagpur.

With inclement weather reducing the match to an eight-overs a side contest, Australia put a solid total of 90/5 on the board with Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade smashing a 15-ball 31 and an unbeaten 43 off 20 deliveries respectively.

With more than 11 runs to score to achieve the stiff target, India didn’t have a very bright start as they lost opener KL Rahul for 10 and premier batter, Virat Kohli, for 11.

While wickets kept on falling from the other end, Rohit Sharma looked like a player from a different planet as he continued to hit boundaries and sixes at will.

In the end, the Mumbai resident finished the game with a scintillating 46 off 20 balls, including four boundaries and an equal number of sixes.

In the process, he broke two massive world records in the format.

The 34-year-old now has the most number of sixes in the T20I format after adding four maximums to his name at Nagpur’s Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

His tally of sixes now stands at 176 – four more than New Zealand’s Martin Guptill who has so far smashed 172 sixes in this version of the game.

Moreover, Rohit Sharma also became the first player in history to hit 500 boundaries in T20Is with the help of his heroics against Aaron Finch’s men in Maharashtra.

His brilliant knock didn’t go unnoticed on social media, as netizens hailed him for his captain’s innings and for putting the series back on track.

Meanwhile, some declared him the greatest batter and captain, others praised him for his technique.

“Rohit sharma has skills, technique and jazba the perfect mix when you are chasing 11 runs per over. One player all formats,” former India batsman Mohammad Kaif posted on Twitter.

“When other batsmen play a good innings, you remember their runs. When Rohit Sharma is in full flow, You remember his each and every shot. That’s the difference between him and others,” a fan of the India captain wrote on the social network.

“India suddenly jumps to 136th spot from 146th in world happiness index and that too within 2 hours, you all know the reason. The Hitman Rohit Sharma’s batting,” a third claimed.

“No one plays better in pressured situations than Rohit Sharma. This man single-handedly kept India alive in this match and in the series,” a fourth declared.

“Rohit Sharma in Hitman Mode is perhaps the most dangerous batsman in the world. One man show to win it off against Aussies,” a fifth stated.

“Guy has most runs in winning cause and most runs in T20Is ever. Rohit Sharma is the GOD of T20Is. It’s high time we accept it,” a sixth opined.

“Rohit Sharma has an average of 36.51 and a Strike Rate of 154.93 in T20is as captain. The only captain with a 150+ Strike Rate with a minimum of 1,000 runs,” a seventh mentioned.

“Rohit Sharma played a priceless knock when no one supported him at the other end. Absolutely brutal striking along with elegant strokes. Lone warrior for India today. Truly a captain’s knock,” an eighth noted.

“Rohit Sharma is Class personified. Sometimes feels like he ties himself down and rejects to play freely. No one can match his scoring pace or innings construction if he plays without any restrictions,” a ninth summed up.

Rohit Sharma is the new cheat code for Intent in T20. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 23, 2022

What a knock by Rohit Sharma – 46* (20) with 4 fours and 4 sixes. A typical Hitman innings full of class and elegance. Took the responsibility and played a captain's knock. Take a bow, Hitman! pic.twitter.com/Llb49qzT06 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 23, 2022

The Rohit Sharma's special. What a player. pic.twitter.com/MvmONi8m3N — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 23, 2022

Words are short to describe Rohit Sharma 's batting!!! Aesthetically pleasing to the eye. — Aru★ (@Aru_Ro45) September 23, 2022

With Australia winning the first match, the series is now tied at 1-1.

Coming back to Rohit Sharma’s knock against Australia, he revealed in the post-match presentation ceremony that he surprised himself with his innings.

“I was quite surprised as well. I didn’t expect it to go quite as well as that. For the last 8-9 months I have been playing like that so it didn’t change much. But when you are playing a game like that you can’t plan too much. You just have to play the situation and use conditions to your advantage,” he said. “I felt when we were bowling the bowlers had something to bowl to. We used the conditions pretty well. But then at the back end dew started coming in. That is where we want guys to learn how tough it is. It was good to see Bumrah on the park. Slowly and steadily he is coming back into his rhythm. As a team we are not going to analyse it too much. Axar has fitted in the role well. He can bowl in any phase of the game. He brings a lot to the game,” Rohit Sharma concluded.