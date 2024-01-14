Netizens mocked India captain Rohit Sharma after his "toxic" fans abused Vamika, the daughter of his national teammate Virat Kohli, on X.

There's little doubt that Rohit Sharma's supporters crossed all the limits after labeling Vamika as a “creature”, and “bad luck” amongst others.

Following the shameful incident, Virat Kohli's admirers labeled Rohit Sharma a Pakistani agent who always choked in knock-out contests.

Previously, Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, was slut-shamed on X after the India captain's supporters trolled Vamika on her birthday.

Vamika celebrated her birthday on January 11.

Ritika Sajdeh's social media mockery was nothing but “toxic” with a section of Virat Kohli fans reminding Rohit Sharma of her alleged affair with the Delhi-born cricketer before she married the 36-year-old from Nagpur.

However, one must note that Rohit Sharma's supporters started the whole episode by taking potshots at Vamika, who turned three earlier this week.

After the trolls didn't spare a three-year-old child, it was the turn of Ritika Sajdeh, who became a butt of jokes on the microblogging platform.

This isn't the first time Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's admirers have engaged in a below-the-belt online conversation.

In November 2023, following India's defeat to Australia in the ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad, Ritika Sajdeh and Anushka Sharma (Virat Kohli's wife) were targeted by online trolls.

Before Ritika Sajdeh's trolling on social media, Rohit Sharma was labeled an “anti-national” on Twitter after rumors swirled about Virat Kohli's potential removal from the national T20I squad.

Ahead of the second match against Afghanistan, questions have been raised about Virat Kohli's place in the T20I side.

A section of former cricketers and social media users have opined that an anchor is no longer required in the shortest format.

The series against Afghanistan is Team India's last T20I assignment before the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the US in June.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returned to India's T20I squad after more than a year. In fact, this would be their first series in the shortest format since India's defeat to eventual champions England in the semifinals of the last T20 World Cup in Australia.

Latest reports suggest that Rohit Sharma is on course to lead in the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the US in June.

While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have made themselves available for the T20 World Cup, the latter's place in the national squad for the premier competition is reportedly not guaranteed as the selectors are keen to infuse fresh blood in the team.

Interestingly, the doubts over Virat Kohli's place in India's T20 squad for the World Cup come despite the Delhi-born cricketer being the highest run-getter in the last edition of the competition in Australia in 2022.

Moreover, if one talks about strike rate, which is the most crucial factor for a batter in T20Is, Virat Kohli's strike rate was much better than Rohit Sharma's in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

According to reports, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been picked for the T20I series against Afghanistan, with the rider that an impressive showing in the three matches against the Central Asian side isn't a guarantee for a place in the squad for the T20 World Cup later this year.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has reportedly conveyed to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma that they would have to score heavily in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to be in contention for a spot in the T20 World Cup.

Unlike Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma hasn't been in the best of forms in T20Is. The 36-year-old made only 656 runs at an average of 24.29 and a strike rate of 134.42 in T20Is in 2022, the last year he featured for Team India in the format.

In contrast, Virat Kohli was a prolific scorer in 2022, scoring 781 runs in 20 T20I matches at a superb average of 55.78 and a strike rate of 138.23.

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar reckoned that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma need to have a good IPL if they have to seal their spots in the T20 World Cup squad.

“I feel the IPL form will be crucial because that will be the current form. The Afghanistan series is in January. The World Cup is in June. So whoever has good form in March, April and May should be given consideration first, that performance should be given consideration. Along with that, I will also say that even if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have an ordinary IPL, but they score runs there, you cannot score runs in every match, but suppose they make good contributions in five out of 14 matches, you will have to take advantage of their experience, and you can probably pick them in the team,” Sunil Gavaskar noted.

“I will also say that, it's an out-of-the-box suggestion, you can take them along with the team as well, if you cannot pick them in the 14 (15), because of their experience. If Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are in the dugout, imagine what will be the team's confidence,” the 1983 World Cup winner added.

Suresh Raina, the former India middle-order batter and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) superstar opined that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should be a part of the T20 World Cup squad as their experience will benefit the young guns of the side.

“India will need both Virat and Rohit in the T20 World Cup. Both have a lot of experience. Virat's form was amazing in the ODI World Cup. Rohit's form was stupendous too. Rohit as a leader brings a lot of quality in the dressing room. He brings a lot of intent in the dressing room,” Suresh Raina told Times of India. “The major point is where Virat and Rohit will bat. Virat will come in at No. 3 and Rohit will open. The middle order will get a lot of help from these two experienced batters,” he elaborated. “The World Cup will be played in the USA and Caribbean, so wickets will be different. India will need the experienced hands of Virat and Rohit there. When the youth will come, fearless cricket will be played. Shreyas Iyer is there, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, and Yashasvi Jaiswal are there. So, India will need experience and that's where Rohit and Virat will play big roles and will be needed by India,” Suresh Raina explained. “India will need Virat and Rohit especially when we will chase the target in those conditions. They both have played in the World Cup final and are fresh, so they would definitely want to win this World Cup for Team India,” he summed up.

On Thursday, India opened the three-match series against Afghanistan with a six-wicket win with Shivam Dube's unbeaten 60 off 40 balls and meaningful contributions from Shubman Gill (23), Tilak Varma (26), and Jitesh Sharma (31) sealed the deal for the hosts.

It was Rohit Sharma's first T20I for India since the Men in Blue's humiliating defeat to England in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup in Australia in November 2022.

It turned out to be a night to remember for Rohit Sharma as he became the first men's skipper to accomplish 100 wins in T20Is. Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (86) and Virat Kohli (73) trail the Nagpur-born cricketer in this department.

If one takes into account the women, Danni Wyatt of England has more victories to her name than Rohit Sharma in T20Is. While her win count in the format stands at 111, Australian women's skipper Alyssa Healy and her national teammate Elysse Perry have also achieved 100 wins in T20Is.

The second match of the three-game series between India and Afghanistan will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

After triumphing in Mohali, Rohit Sharma and his boys will look to seal the series against the Central Asian side in Madhya Pradesh.