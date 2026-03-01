Luka Doncic might be the face of the Los Angeles Lakers, but that doesn't exempt him from some classic locker room hazing. After the Lakers steamrolled the Golden State Warriors 129-101 on Saturday night, the birthday boy decided to air out some grievances regarding his teammates' gift-giving habits, or lack thereof.

During his on-court interview following a dominant 26-point performance, Doncic, who turned 27 on Friday, jokingly called out the squad. “Nobody gave me a gift yet, it’s crazy,” the superstar guard said with a smirk.

The banter didn't stop there. While Austin Reaves tried to handle his own media duties in the locker room later, Doncic decided to interrupt by chucking two towels at the third-year guard. Reaves didn't miss a beat, firing back with a laugh, “I actually got you a present, you freaking idiot!”

Luka threw 2 towels at Austin "I actually got you a present you freaking idiot" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/d4zAAoiX1S — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) March 1, 2026

The lighthearted exchange highlights a growing chemistry in Los Angeles that is finally translating to the win column. The Lakers didn't just talk a big game; they played one. Along with Doncic, Reaves provided a massive spark off the bench. He finished the night with 18 points and three assists, shooting an efficient 7-of-11 from the floor.

DeAndre Ayton anchored the defense and dominated the boards, tallying four points and 10 rebounds to help the Lakers outpace a Warriors team led by Gui Santos’s 14 points.

Winning fixes everything, and for a Lakers team that has dealt with plenty of external noise lately, seeing their two most popular players trade barbs and towels is a great sign. Whether Reaves actually has a gift waiting for Luka remains to be seen, but a 28-point road win over a rival is a pretty solid start.