Veteran center DeAndre Jordan has played with some of the most combustible personalities in NBA history, so he knows a thing or two about keeping your cool. Following the New Orleans Pelicans' 115-105 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Jordan made sure to give a shoutout to rookie Jeremiah Fears for a different kind of stat: his lack of technical fouls.

“He didn't get a tech. I am so proud of him,” Jordan said with a grin. “He didn't get a tech today.”

"He didnt get a tech. I am so proud of him. He didnt get a tech today" — DeAndre Jordan on Jeremiah Fears pic.twitter.com/GQ0AgVCqdt — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) March 1, 2026

The veteran's playful jab came after a high-stakes game where emotions could have easily boiled over. Fears, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, played with a maturity that belied his age, especially after Pelicans star Zion Williamson left the game early in the second quarter with a right ankle injury.

With Williamson sidelined, Fears stepped up in a major way. The rookie guard finished the night with a massive double-double, tallying 18 points and a season-high 11 rebounds. He also added five assists and two blocks in 34 minutes of action, showing exactly why he’s been a fixture on the NBA's Rookie Ladder all season.

The Pelicans relied on a balanced attack to secure their fourth straight win. Saddiq Bey led the scoring with 24 points, while Bryce McGowens matched Fears with 18 of his own. Herbert Jones anchored the defensive effort with 17 points and eight rebounds, helping New Orleans weather a late surge from Utah’s Isaiah Collier, who finished with 21 points.

For a Pelicans team that is starting to find its stride in the Western Conference, the development of Fears as a poised playmaker is a huge win. If he can keep stacking double-doubles while avoiding the refs' whistle, DeAndre Jordan will have plenty more to be proud of.