UFC 300 is finally here as it kicks off on Saturday, April 12. It's one of the biggest MMA events in history as the card is completely stacked all the way down to the early prelims. On Thursday night, Dana White created an even bigger stir after agreeing to up the fight bonuses.
During the UFC 300 press conference, reporter Mike Bohn made the claim that for such a “special event” the fighters should receive raised bonuses from the original $50,000. Dana White didn't hesitate and immediately asked “What should it be raised to?” Fighters on the podium began shouting numbers, ranging from 100,000 to 300,00. The UFC President eventually declared the fight bonuses will be $300,000.
The Boss is adding a little extra to the bonuses on Saturday night 👀 #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/TncnLQrPnA
— UFC (@ufc) April 12, 2024
That is just an absolutely insane increase for fight bonuses. Going from $50,000 to $300,000 should intrigue every fighter to finish the fight instead of taking it to the scorecards. This decision has the potential of making UFC 300 the most exciting card of all time.
Especially considering how much KO power is on the card. There are several bouts that could serve as a main event themselves. Even the early prelims that are free to watch are stacked, as the night opens up with Deiveson Figueiredo taking on Cody Garbrandt. Kayla Harrison also makes her UFC debut as she faces off against Holly Holm. Additionally, former bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling aims to get back in the win column in an exciting matchup against Calvin Kattar in the prelims.
We haven't even gotten to the main card yet! The main card for UFC 300 is essentially nothing but superstar names. Bo Nickal, Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Weili Zhang, Jamahal Hill, and Alex Pereira are all on the main card. Is there a better way to spend your Saturday night?
UFC fans lose it over Dana White's fight bonus bump
The fight bonus increase from $50,000 to $300,000 has MMA fans losing their minds. Some of these fighters have a chance to legitimately double their money in one night. This is potentially the coolest thing Dana White has ever done for a card. You might as well go big for the organization's 300th PPV event.
Knockouts are king in the UFC and that's exactly what each fighter is going to aim for now on Saturday night. As a result, fans are now expecting even bigger things for one of the biggest cards in MMA history.
we will be entertained… pic.twitter.com/QBOuhjbFzs
— Chop City² (@ChopDewey) April 12, 2024
We should see plenty of knockouts on Saturday night!
Ladies and gentleman put your money on KOs saturday night
— WINTER (@itsWinterWrites) April 12, 2024
Seriously though, shoutout UFC reporter Mike Bohn.
Mike Bohn after getting Dana to do $300k bonuses #UFC300 @MikeBohn pic.twitter.com/0mauXCT5Ex
— FightCrack (@FightCrack) April 12, 2024
$300,000 is the meatiest carrot I've ever seen.
Beautiful. Way to put that carrot out there @danawhite. This card is going to be legendary!!! #UFC300
— Jeff Moll (@bigjeffm) April 12, 2024
UFC 300 takes place on Saturday night. The early prelims start at 6 P.M. Eastern on UFC Fight Pass. You can then watch the prelims that start at 8 P.M. Eastern on ESPN or ESPN+. The main card will be PPV that can be purchased through ESPN+.