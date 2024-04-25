Reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has ignited speculation about his highly anticipated return to the octagon, reported by Frontkick. After enduring a setback with a torn pectoral muscle last October, Jones has taken the crucial first step towards his comeback.
Jones, a two-division champion, shared the exciting news of his return on his Instagram handle, expressing his exhilaration about being back in the gym after recovering from his injury. The post marked a significant milestone in Jones' journey back to full fitness, signaling the commencement of his preparations for a potential return to action. Jon Jones wrote: “First day back in the gym since my injury, felt amazing. And so it began.”
Who will Jon Jones fight in his return
Jones' injury dealt a blow to his anticipated first title defense against former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 295, scheduled for last November. Now, with his sights set on reclaiming his place in the octagon, speculation is rife about who Jones will face upon his return.
The 36-year-old powerhouse is rumored to be eyeing a late summer or early fall comeback, with a showdown against Miocic looming on the horizon. However, with the landscape of the UFC heavyweight division evolving in Jones' absence, new contenders have emerged, eager to stake their claim to the throne.
In Jones' stead, British heavyweight Tom Aspinall seized the interim title and wasted no time in voicing his aspirations for a unification bout. Despite his ambitious aspirations, Aspinall remains pragmatic about the likelihood of facing Jones in the near future.
“I don’t think he’s going to fight me anyway,” Aspinall remarked. “I’d be very, very surprised if me and Jon Jones ever stepped into the octagon together.”
Acknowledging the complexities of matchmaking in the UFC, Aspinall remains undeterred by the prospect of missing out on a showdown with Jones, recognizing the intricate dynamics at play within the promotion.
“I don’t expect a fight to be off the back of this because in all honesty, I don’t think the UFC is going to go for it, and I don’t think Jon Jones is going to go for it, either,” Aspinall commented. “So I’m not deflated at all because I wasn’t expecting the fight anyway.”
What's next for Jon Jones
As Jones embarks on his journey back to peak performance, the UFC community eagerly awaits his return to action. With his remarkable skill set and undeniable legacy in the sport, Jones' comeback promises to be a spectacle worthy of the octagon's grandest stage.
As speculation mounts about potential matchups and title defenses, Jones remains focused on his path to redemption, determined to reclaim his status as one of the most dominant forces in UFC history.
As the countdown to his return gathers momentum, fight fans around the world eagerly anticipate witnessing the next chapter in Jon Jones' storied career, as he looks to write his name once again into the books of MMA history.