Coach Lincoln Riley has been on a massive recruitment spree ever since the offseason started. He was not content with the results they had last season and hopes to change their fate while entering the Big Ten Conference. The USC football squad had their eyes set on particular players but one man who goes by the name of Gus Cordova is special. This defensive lineman from Lake Travis who can overwhelm any offensive line in college football has finally made his decision. It surely pleased a lot of Trojans fans too.
Gus Cordova will be headed to play for USC football under Coach Lincoln Riley, per Hayes Fawcett of On 3 Sports. The six-foot-five 255-pound behemoth had a multitude of options before making his announcement. In fact, he even went on visits to multiple college campuses in the past month. On March 8 and 9, he went to Alabama and then LSU. A week later, he saw the facilities and the system at Ohio State. Finally, he got to see how Coach Lincoln Riley got to run things and observe the college atmosphere at USC on the 23rd of March.
Before this call to join USC, he also had other visits slated. Gus Cordova was supposed to go to Texas A&M on April 6 and then head to the home of the Texas Longhorns on the 20th of the same month. Other schools that have offered him a spot on their team were San Diego State, Texas State, Oregon, Arizona, and UNLV.
Commitment to USC, a give-and-take
Eventually, he found an underlying reason for choosing the Trojans to start off his college career.
“You go to USC to play in the league. That’s been a goal ever since I can remember. My commitment is just a step forward to accomplishing my goal,” the class of 2025 recruit declared.
He is not at all wrong about the Trojans being a pipeline to the league. In their last year before moving to the Big Ten conference, USC has 16 prospects slated for the 2024 NFL Draft. Some of those great names include consensus top pick Caleb Williams, Marshawn Lloyd, and Brenden Rice among others. Guys like Kyon Barrs, Calen Bullock, and Solomon Byrd prove that Cordova can attain his dreams through the help of USC. All he has to do from now on is expand his game and be able to produce big numbers on a constant basis for the Trojans.
Those aforementioned requirements don't look too steep for Cordova. He already has the skills to back him up in being a success for USC. Just last season, he was able to notch 65 tackles with five of them being tackles for loss. His eyes also blaze when a quarterback is in front of him which got him two sacks. The year prior, he was able to record 59 tackles with three of them for loss and a sack. He has a knack for improving his game and it shows in his production.
Hopefully, he is able to do the same with USC. The linemen he will face in the Big Ten conference will be no joke and he has to be ready.