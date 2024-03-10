The USC football team had one major issue last season and it was their defense. The Trojans had one of the best offenses in the country, but when you can't get stops, it's incredibly hard to win. USC head coach Lincoln Riley hired D'Anton Lynn as the new defensive coordinator to help solve those problems, and one player that he is excited about it Eric Gentry.
Eric Gentry started his college football career at Arizona State before transferring to USC football after his freshman season. Last year, Gentry racked up 45 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one interception. He is a 6'6″ linebacker, and D'Anton Lynn is excited about him.
“From an athletic standpoint, he's a guy that can play Sam, MIKE or WILL,” Lynn said, according to an article from 247 Sports. “I'm excited to see him in person this spring and see how he fits in this defense because he has a unique skill set and he has some stuff you can't coach. He has to learn the scheme. We'll kind of see as we are on the field where he fits in, but he's a guy that, he's not going to be doing one thing. He's a guy that can do too many things, so we are going to make sure to try and maximize his skill set.”
The defense is definitely the major question mark for this USC team heading into next season. Obviously, the Trojans are losing star quarterback and former Heisman winner Caleb Williams. Still, the offense will have a lot of talent. If USC wants to compete in the Big Ten, the defense will have to step it up big time.
After going 7-5 last year, there is a decent amount of pressure on Lincoln Riley this year. This will be his third season as the USC head coach, and he needs to deliver.