The USC football program has had an exciting two-year stretch during Caleb Williams' historical tenure. Now, the team is starting a new chapter as it enters the Big Ten conference. Moreover, Head Coach Lincoln Riley highlighted his primary offensive concern amid Williams' departure for the NFL Draft.
Riley is concerned with USC football's offensive line support
Lincoln Riley said USC's offensive tackle depth is a “concern,” but emphasized that there is quality at the position, per Chris Trevino. Moreover, Riley said there is a possibility the program could bring someone in for increased support.
Riley's concern is fitting, especially since the Trojans no longer have the services of the uber-talented Caleb Williams to evade defenders.
Caleb Williams was a game-changer for the Trojans
Williams started his college football career with the Oklahoma Sooners before he transferred to USC for his sophomore year in 2022. The move to Southern California turned out to be life-changing for the star quarterback.
He improved from 1,912 passing yards and 21 touchdowns to a whopping 4,537 yards and 42 TDs during his first year with USC. As a result, he won the Heisman Trophy over former Ohio State standout CJ Stroud, TCU's Max Duggan, and Georgia's Stetson Bennett.
Williams followed the stellar season up with a year of great production, although, he and his team did not reach the same heights as before.
He amassed 3,622 yards and 30 TDs while playing through a sprained pinky finger. Moreover, the Trojans were not able to make it back to the Pac-12 Championship like they had in 2022-23.
Nevertheless, Williams had an outstanding career at USC. He now looks ahead to professional endeavors with the loom of the 2024 NFL Draft. Analysts expect Williams to be selected with the first overall pick, possessed by the Chicago Bears.
Williams' former team will miss him, but they will find a way to regain dominance amid their Big Ten conference journey.
All in all, it will be interesting to see how the Trojans fare with their new-look offense in 2024.