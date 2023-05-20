After Virat Kohli smashed a scintillating hundred in the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he spoke with his wife, Anushka Sharma, on a video call from the ground. Pictures and videos of their chat began circulating on social media, with the couple’s supporters cheering for them.

The clip of Virat Kohli’s interaction with Anushka Sharma was widely shared by fans on Twitter, with his vast legion of admirers celebrating the love between the cricketer and the Bollywood starlet.

Reacting to the viral video, a user on the microblogging site wrote, “Virat Kohli on a video call with Anushka Sharma after the match. The most beautiful moment!”

“What is love? Soon after the match got over, Virat Kohli called Anushka Sharma to express his happiness. She must be so proud of you King,” another added.

A third said, “Virat on video call with Anushka after (scoring) his 100, (he is) smiling like anything!!!”

“I didn’t watch the match, but this is so sweet and cute (heart emojis). Virushka (Virat and Anushka’s couple name) is goals!” a fourth tweeted.

“Every time this comes on my timeline, I cannot stop myself from adoring them,” a fifth posted.

Anushka Sharma also shared a special five-word message for her husband.

Posting pictures of Virat Kohli from his ton against SRH, Anushka Sharma also wrote a sweet caption for her husband’s superhuman effort on the field.

She wrote -“He is (dynamite emoji). What a inning” alongside a ‘heart’ and a ‘100’ emoji.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are known for their public display of affection – from stadiums to social media platforms to host parties for the Delhi-born cricketer’s RCB side, the two have often set couple goals for their fans.

While Anushka Sharma wasn’t present inside the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad when Virat Kohli scripted IPL history against SRH earlier this week, she did send her best wishes for the talismanic batter after his record century.

This isn’t the first time Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have shared their love for each other during the current edition of the IPL.

Earlier in the tournament, Virat Kohli blew kisses in her lady love’s direction after he took a sensational catch to dismiss an opposition batter.

Speaking about the RCB maestro’s knock in the Telangana capital, Virat Kohli equaled his former teammate Chris Gayle’s record for the most centuries in the IPL. The 34-year-old iconic batter struck his sixth hundred of the premier T20 competition to secure the vital two points for his franchise.

Virat Kohli, who shared a 172-run opening partnership with RCB skipper Faf du Plessis looked in spectacular touch from start to finish as he toyed with SRH’s bowlers, eventually departed for a scintillating 100 off 63 balls.

However, by the time Virat Kohli left the crease, he had sealed the match for RCB as Aiden Markram and his boys had no answer to the former India captain’s onslaught.

From the word go, it looked like Virat Kohli’s night in Hyderabad as he began his knock with two gorgeous drives against Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the opening over of their run chase.

Afterward, there was no looking back for Virat Kohli as the master batter flicked, drove, cut, pulled, and lofted the ball over the boundary, both with elan and comfort.

Virat Kohli’s masterful knock included a massive 103-meter six that went miles into the stands.

With his century against SRH, Virat Kohli drew level with Chris Gayle for the most tons in IPL history. Both players have six three-figure scores in the event.

Also, India’s most successful Test captain went past Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to become the Indian batter with the most T20 hundreds to his name. While Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have six centuries each in the format, Virat Kohli took his tally to seven. While he has scored six in the IPL, the ex-India skipper made one for Team India in the Asia Cup last year.

Before his knock against SRH, he came in for heavy criticism for his slow batting in IPL 2023, with even RCB hopefuls taking a dig at him multiple times. Some went on to say that Virat Kohli was batting like a Test match specialist in T20 cricket.

The ex-RCB skipper hit back at his critics in style, letting his bat do all the talking in the match against SRH.