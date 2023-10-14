Talismanic India batter Virat Kohli's blunder in the 2023 Cricket World Cup game against Pakistan went viral on social media.

After India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first, Virat Kohli entered the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad wearing the wrong jersey.

As the national anthem played on the ground, the crowd noticed that the Delhi-born cricketer was donning an India jersey with white shoulder stripes, which the national team members wear during regular tournaments.

However, the 34-year-old superstar quickly realized his mistake as he went to the dressing room and returned after changing his attire.

But by the time Virat Kohli changed his jersey, his gaffe had already generated intense buzz on social media.

Speaking about India's performance in the blockbuster clash against Pakistan in Gujarat, the Babar Azam-led side produced a batting display that was very Pakistan-like.

At 155/2, Pakistan had 300 in sight as two of its most senior batters, captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, were batting together in the middle. As it appeared Pakistan was in control of the proceedings against the Indian bowlers, Mohammed Siraj produced a gem to dismiss Babar Azam, who fell for fifty off 58 balls. Subsequently, the Pakistan middle order fell like nine-pins, with Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah emerging as the destroyers-in-chief of the Green Army's batting line-up. Eventually, the Pakistan cricket team was dismissed for 191, with their last eight wickets adding only 37 runs on the scoreboard.

In the last World Cup fixture, Virat Kohli ended his differences with Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq.

Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq share a bitter history, having been involved in one of the most ugly spats in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year.

But fans began trolling Naveen-ul-Haq after Virat Kohli arrived at the crease to bat in India's 2023 Cricket World Cup game against Afghanistan.

At this stage, the Team India talisman gestured toward the crowd that mocking an athlete based on his past acts wasn't a good gesture on the part of the audience.

Subsequently, Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq buried the hatchet, with the former seen chatting with the latter during a drinks break.

A warm hug between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq followed as both smiled for the cameras.

As Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq resolved their differences, social media users began mocking Gautam Gambhir on Twitter, now rebranded as X.

Interestingly, Gautam Gambhir is the coach of the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the team Naveen-ul-Haq represents in the cash-rich league.

Furthermore, like Naveen-ul-Haq, Gautam Gambhir exchanged unpleasantries with Virat Kohli during this year's IPL event.

After the match, Gautam Gambhir shared his opinion on the famous hug between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq.

“You fight on the field, not off the field. Every player has the right to fight for his team, fight for respect, and fight to win. It doesn't matter which country you belong to or how good of a player you are. The good thing was when we saw Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq in between the overs, we can see that the fight has ended,” Gautam Gambhir said.

Like Gautam Gambhir, Naveen-ul-Haq praised Virat Kohli for forgetting the past.

“Crowd will chant for their home cricketers and that is what they did. It is his (Kohli's) home ground. He is a nice guy, a good player and we shook hands,” the Afghanistan bowler told PTI.

“It (what happened) was always in the ground, it was nothing outside the ground. People make it big. They need that stuff for their followers. He said (today) ‘we are done with that and I said yes we are done with that. We shook hands and hugged,” Naveen-ul-Haq added.

Virat Kohli, who remained unbeaten on 55 against Afghanistan, zoomed past his idol Sachin Tendulkar to become the leading run-scorer in ICC World Cups, including its ODI competition and T20 versions.

Sachin Tendulkar, who participated in only ODI World Cups, finished his illustrious career in the quadrennial event with 2,278 runs, including six tons and 15 half-centuries.

The Little Master scored his runs at an impressive average of 56.95. The ‘God of Cricket' did not participate in T20I World Cups.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli, who has played 55 matches across the ODI and T20I World Cups, has 2,311 runs in ICC white-ball World Cups.

Virat Kohli accomplished the feat in front of his home fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The former India captain hit an unbeaten fifty following captain Rohit Sharma's blistering hundred to wrap up an easy eight-wicket triumph for India.

Virat Kohli, who bailed out India from a tricky position in their World Cup opener against Australia, scoring a fighting 85 in Chennai, remained unbeaten on 55 off 56 balls in Delhi.