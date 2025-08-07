While the New Jersey Devils and defenseman Luke Hughes have yet to finalize a deal, they are aligned on one front: contract length. As Hughes is eligible for an extension this offseason, the talks have consistently revolved around the idea of a long-term deal, and all signs strongly indicate that the main objective for both the team and player is for a seven-year contract agreement moving forward according to Halford & Brough In The Morning.

That structure would follow the same model the Devils have used with other core pieces like Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes, who signed multi-year extensions after completing their entry-level deals. While Jack's $8 million AAV serves as a reference point, Luke is believed to be able to command even more, though it's unclear whether the team is willing to go that high.

For now, salary cap flexibility remains a key factor. New Jersey currently has around $6.1 million in available cap space. Still, that number could increase once the roster is trimmed from its current 23 players, and potentially more if a player is moved to long-term injured reserve. Defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic, who underwent knee surgery in May, is not expected to be ready for training camp, which could temporarily free up additional space.

At just 21 years old, Hughes has already established himself as a key piece of the Devils' blue line. With 71 games in the last season, he recorded seven goals and 37 assists, nearly identical to his rookie year when he totaled 44 points. His consistency and durability have positioned him as a long-term fixture in the team's young core.

Indeed, there was speculation that Hughes may look for a short-term bridge deal to maximize his earnings, but that is off the table. Instead, a long deal is on the horizon, which fits in New Jersey's goal of securing young players early on with long-term contracts.

