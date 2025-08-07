Tom Brady helping run the show for the Las Vegas Raiders can only benefit the franchise in the long term. According to Albert Breer, who covers the NFL for Sports Illustrated, said that Brady secretly made a trip to Las Vegas to discuss the future of the Raiders' quarterbacks, RaidersBeat wrote.

Brady is on record in May saying that he had no part in the evaluation process for the Raiders' future signal callers. Although they may not be a true statement.

“Even if [Brady] isn’t in there every day, and he’s very sensitive about that, and a story I heard [was] he helped with their quarterback evaluation because obviously, who wouldn’t want Tom [helping in a quarterback search]?” Breer said on the Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday.

“So he flew in incognito for a day to sit down with the front office and the coaches to go through quarterbacks and look at quarterbacks on tape, and left, and no one knew about it,” Breer continued. “My understanding is the reason why is because he knows if he shows up, he takes all the oxygen out of the room. He knows if he shows up… he doesn’t’ want the perception out there… that he’s lording over everything. But he certainly has an influence of the types of players they are bringing in.”

Geno Smith is the guy for now. He will debut as a Raider tonight on NFL Network as his first game for Las Vegas will be in his old stomping grounds, Seattle, as the Raiders and Seahawks battle it out for the first preseason game for both teams.

The Raiders will be going with their starters to begin the game. It's unclear how long Smith and his teammates will play, but head coach Pete Carroll wants to win. Carroll had a blunt message about his return to Seattle tonight.