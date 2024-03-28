Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is quickly becoming one of the best examples of how humans mostly stay the same. Despite all the controversy surrounding him earlier in the season that led to an indefinite suspension, Green is back to his hot-headed ways, most recently drawing an early ejection during the Warriors' 101-93 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.
The dominant narrative following his ejection was that Stephen Curry's disappointment with him has reached its peak after it appeared as though the Warriors star was in tears, or at least close to it, in the immediate aftermath of Green's early exit. However, all these theatrics may all just be a part of the Warriors' master plan.
Following the Warriors' victory over the Magic, Draymond Green, who was already in casual clothes, came out of the locker room to meet Curry and congratulate him after the win. That gesture seems innocuous enough, but Green paired it with a sinister smile, looking at the camera all the while being oddly menacing with his wide grin.
Draymond Green greeted Steph Curry with his 'Night Night' celebration following the Warriors win over the Magic 😴
(via @warriors)pic.twitter.com/J2pmuVf5m7
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 28, 2024
"I ain't going no where" pic.twitter.com/q3QbJQpo0p
— 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗚𝗨𝗡 𝗨𝗕𝗘𝗭𝗘𝗥𝗞 (@UBEZERK) March 28, 2024
Steph didn’t know i had plans to leave the game early pic.twitter.com/aPKsQ7V3tv
— God’s will (@UTD_Goz) March 28, 2024
It was all good vibes for the Warriors after they managed to come away with a win against a quality, playoff-caliber opponent, and on the second night of a back-to-back, no less. The mood certainly would have been different had Draymond Green's early exit from the game cost Stephen Curry and company a crucial victory that keeps the Houston Rockets at bay for the 10th spot.
Draymond Green back to his usual tricks?
One would think that Draymond Green would be on his best behavior moving forward from the league-mandated suspension due to his history of questionable actions on the court. Green already missed 16 games, costing the Warriors with his absence, and if he did incur another violation, there's a possibility that the league dishes out a harsher punishment.
Alas, it hasn't been the best past two games for Green. Before he received an ejection for incessantly mouthing off at the officials after just three minutes and 36 seconds of game time, Green was already in hot water after he appeared to take Miami Heat veteran Patty Mills down by pulling him down from his neck.
The Warriors forward must be thankful that his team bailed him out yet again after another outburst. He would have been blamed for failing to keep his cool, leaving the Dubs shorthanded in the frontcourt while they're in the middle of a heated jostle for playoff positioning with the Rockets.
Warriors still in the driver's seat
Despite Draymond Green's shenanigans over the past two games, the Warriors still have their fate in their hands after claiming two huge wins in their Florida road trip.
They have an upcoming crucial game against the Rockets next week on Thursday, and they have a few tough matchups coming up (two games against the Dallas Mavericks, one against the New Orleans Pelicans, and one against the Los Angeles Lakers), but other than that, they surely can take care of business against some of the worst teams in the association (Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz).
Draymond Green will have to maintain his composure since he remains the team's defensive anchor. There are only 10 games to go in the regular season, so it's not like it's a major ask from the Warriors for Green to be at his best from an emotional standpoint during that span.