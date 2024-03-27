In the Golden State Warriors' matchup against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, Draymond Green performed another questionable move, this time against Heat guard Patty Mills.
On the play, the Warriors star grabbed Mills by the neck and pulled him down:
Draymond Green grabbed Patty Mills by the neck and pulled him down on this play.
The refs reviewed it and called it a common foul on Green.
After the play occurred, Green was reviewed for a flagrant foul. Fans certainly thought that the Warriors big man should have been hit with the upgraded foul.
The Golden State Warriors forward has already missed ample time this season after being suspended for five games following a heated altercation with the Minnesota Timberwolves Rudy Gobert in November. After Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels got tied up after battling for position on a rebound, Rudy Gobert grabbed Thompson in an attempt to de-escalate the matter. Unfortunately, this made the situation much worse, as Green took exception to Gobert's actions and immediately put him in a headlock.
Then, in December, Green was suspended indefinitely by the NBA after hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face. After that game, Nurkic made nationwide headlines by telling reporters that Green “needs help” and noting he was glad he wasn't choked, a pithy reference to Green putting Gobert in a chokehold on the floor a few weeks ago.
Of course, both those incidents have nothing to do with Green getting tangled up with Mills in the Warriors' battle with the Heat. But, unfortunately, having a history of those types of actions means that Green will be scrutinized by NBA fans every time he gets tangled up with another player. Not to mention that the league itself will likely be monitoring his behavior as well.
For the record, the officials reviewed the play and ruled that it was nothing more than a common foul against Green and the Warriors.