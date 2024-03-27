The Golden State Warriors have just come off a massive win over the Miami Heat. Now, the Steve Kerr-led squad hopes to get on a hot streak to ascend in the Western Conference and it all starts against Paolo Banchero's Orlando Magic. They needed everyone from Stephen Curry's facilitation, Klay Thompson's streaky shooting, and Draymond Green's defensive acumen. However, it looks like they will not have one of those for the rest of this game.
Draymond Green just got ejected yet again in the early minutes of their clash against the Magic, via NBCS. The Warriors forward got his first technical during an argument with referee Ray Acosta. He ended up putting his hands on the official. One would think that the rest of the Warriors and Coach Steve Kerr would calm him down after that. Moments later, he kept yelling while walking away which merited a second technical foul and an ejection.
Draymond picked up two technicals and was ejected after having words with the ref pic.twitter.com/tn2muDIXGo
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 27, 2024
Now, the Stephen Curry-led Warriors will have fewer bodies to cover guys like Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.