Draymond Green has gotten ejected this season for various amounts of reasons. Whether putting a player in a headlock or swinging on them in the middle of the game, the Warriors forward seems to have done a lot. He added to that list during their game against the Orlando Magic and obviously got ejected. All of that happened while Coach Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry were left to fend off a strong frontcourt that had Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr.
Kerr dives into the ejection
Draymond Green was once again thrown out of the game. He had a heated argument with the officials four minutes into the game and his emotions got the best of him. This meant that the Warriors star got thrown out with just four minutes of action. Stephen Curry was very frustrated after the call but Coach Steve Kerr offered a different perspective on the referee's decision, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
“Yeah, too bad. It was unfortunate. He deserved it and he'll bounce back. I'm just proud of the guys for stepping up,” the Warriors head honcho declared.
He also added that this did not erode his confidence in the Warriors star's emotional progress.
Despite Draymond Green's ejection, Coach Steve Kerr did not encounter many rotational problems and got away with the win over the Magic. Andrew Wiggins put up 23 points to make up for the void in production. Trayce Jackson-Davis also did well by grabbing 14 rebounds and recording eight points. Off the bench, the Warriors saw Moses Moody and Kevon Looney rise up as well. The two combined for 12 rebounds and 16 points.
Kerr could not help but gush about these Warriors putting up big numbers despite losing a veteran early in the game.
“Moses came off the bench and had a big game for us. He made a big three. Gary was fantastic. Guys step up and that's what it takes,” he concluded.
Stephen Curry gets real on the Warriors losing Green again
If there was a person who needed Green's help the most, it was Stephen Curry. A lot of the Warriors' schemes on offense rely on the legendary guard to come off screens and get into an easy position for an open shot. Green is the person who prevents defenders from getting to him through his elite passing and facilitation. But, it does not seem like Curry was that disappointed with him after they had won over the Magic.
“All I’ll say is we need him. He knows that. We all know that. So whatever it takes for him to be on the floor and available, that’s what’s gotta happen,” he said.
Curry ended the game with a 17-point double-double. He notched 10 assists and was able to find the open man in the Warriors' offense.
Moreover, their defense on the Magic's wings and bigs were all such a big help in this win as well. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner only netted 15 and 14 points respectively. As a whole, the Warriors managed to limit their opponents to a horrid 42.4% field goal percentage.