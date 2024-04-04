The Chicago White Sox hit the road for the first time this season to take on the Kansas City Royals Thursday. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Royals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The White Sox got their first win of the season on the back of Garrett Crochet Tuesday night. They were cancelled on Wednesday, so they have a days rest heading into this game. Chicago is batting under .200 to begin this season, which is a reason for their struggles. Luis Robert and Paul DeJong have both hit two home runs through the first five games played. Yoan Moncada is batting .263 to lead the regular starters. On the mound, the White Sox have a 4.20 ERA, which is not bad at all.
The Royals are coming off a series loss against the Baltimore Orioles, but it could have easily been a win. Kansas City blew a lead in the ninth inning Wednesday night to drop the series. As a team, the Royals are batting .238, but they do have 22 extra base hits in the six games played. They are throwing the ball very well on the mound, though. Kansas City has a 3.40 ERA, and almost 9.0 K/9.
Michael Soroka will get the start against Seth Lugo for Thursday night.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: White Sox-Royals Odds
Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-154)
Moneyline: +136
Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+128)
Moneyline: -162
Over: 8 (-115)
Under: 8 (-105)
How to Watch White Sox vs. Royals
Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT
TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Kansas City
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win
The White Sox need to be solid on the mound. They do not get much help from their hitters, so the pitchers have to step it up. Soroka allowed four runs through five innings against the Tigers, but this game could be a little different. As mentioned, the Royals are batting .238 as a team this season. That is not great, but it is not the worst. However, it is low enough where Soroka should be able to limit some hits. He needs to be careful of Bobby Witt and Salvador Perez, but Soroka has a great chance to have a solid outing.
Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Royals are throwing the ball really well as a team. Seth Lugo is no different. He threw six shutout innings against the Twins, and allowed just two hits while striking out four in his first start. He is a very good pitcher, and should be able to showcase his talent in this game. If Lugo can have a good start, the Royals are going to win this game.
The White Sox are batting .181 this season, which is the worst in the MLB. They have struggled all season at the plate, and it is the reason they have just one win on the year. Lugo is tough to hit, and the White Sox are going to struggle with his pitch mix. As long as Lugo pitches to his strengths, the Royals will have success in this game.
Final White Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick
The White Sox are coming off their first win of the season, but that is because Garrett Crochet was on the mound. For this game, I like the Royals to win. Lugo is going to dominate, and the Royals should cover the spread.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final White Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals -1.5 (+128)