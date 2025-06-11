The New York Liberty had another dominant win in their recent game, defeating the Chicago Sky 77-58. The Liberty remain undefeated at 9-0, and it doesn't look like they'll be stopped anytime soon. Many people are coming out to watch the reigning champs, one that includes Jameis Winston, who is now a part of the New York family since signing with the Giants.

After the Liberty game, the WNBA did an interview with Winston, and he shared why he came out to support the team.

“I came out here to show the world that Jaylyn Sherrod is the baddest,” Winston said. “She's the greatest. And the WNBA is the hottest thing in the world right now. Our women, no one works harder than them, no one puts on a show like them. And I had to come support the 2024 WNBA Champions.”

Winston has never been shy to show love to anybody, and he's good at giving a motivational speech whenever he can. The Liberty probably don't need any motivation right now because they're rolling and are one of the best teams in the league.

Liberty continue to dominate league 

Article Continues Below
More New York Liberty News
New York Liberty forward Nyara Sabally (8) waits for the Las Vegas Aces to shoot a free throw in the second half during game two of the 2023 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Liberty showcase scary depth in Nyara Sabally’s returnRussell Steinberg ·
Professional tennis player Coco Gauff (l) talks with ESPN reporter Holly Rowe in the fourth quarter of the game between the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit:
Coco Gauff’s ‘insane’ reaction to frenzied ovation at Liberty vs. Sky gameJason Patt ·
Coco Gauff (l) talks with ESPN reporter Holly Rowe in the fourth quarter of the game between the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty at Barclays Center.
Sabrina Ionescu hands French Open winner Coco Gauff perfect Liberty giftRexwell Villas ·
Featured image Sabrina Ionescu
Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu torches Sky with historic stat lineDylan Fine ·
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks to post up against New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) in the first quarter at Barclays Center.
Vanessa Bryant, family spend time courtside at Sky-Liberty matchupAlex House ·
Jun 10, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) reacts after getting fouled after a made basket in the first quarter against the Chicago Sky at Barclays Center.
Liberty’s Breanna Stewart speaks up about 9-0 LynxMiguel La Torre ·

Even without Jonquel Jones, the Liberty are still crushing through their opponents, as their latest win was against the Sky. Breanna Stewart finished the game with 18 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, while Sabrina Ionescu finished with 23 points, seven assists, two blocks, and four steals. With that stat line, she became the first player in WNBA history to do that, and she's been having a strong start to the season.

The Liberty have been clicking on both sides of the ball, and they're at the top of the league in both offensive and defensive rating. There's no doubt that as of now they're the favorites to make it back to the Finals, but they have some competition with the Minnesota Lynx, who are also undefeated.

Stewart recently shared that there may be a secret competition brewing between the Liberty and Lynx.

“It's human nature just wondering who's kinda at the top of the standings,” Stewart said.

It will be interesting to see where both teams are when they finally meet each other, and it will set up for a great matchup. It also wouldn't be shocking if both of these teams saw each other in the Finals again for a rematch, as the Liberty took home the championship last season.