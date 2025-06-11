The New York Liberty had another dominant win in their recent game, defeating the Chicago Sky 77-58. The Liberty remain undefeated at 9-0, and it doesn't look like they'll be stopped anytime soon. Many people are coming out to watch the reigning champs, one that includes Jameis Winston, who is now a part of the New York family since signing with the Giants.

After the Liberty game, the WNBA did an interview with Winston, and he shared why he came out to support the team.

“I came out here to show the world that Jaylyn Sherrod is the baddest,” Winston said. “She's the greatest. And the WNBA is the hottest thing in the world right now. Our women, no one works harder than them, no one puts on a show like them. And I had to come support the 2024 WNBA Champions.”

It’s an NY link up 💫 @Giants QB Jameis Winston had to shout out the Liberty and show love to Jaylyn Sherrod following their win over the Sky! WNBA Commissioner’s Cup presented by @coinbase pic.twitter.com/7Nw25J3YIs — WNBA (@WNBA) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Winston has never been shy to show love to anybody, and he's good at giving a motivational speech whenever he can. The Liberty probably don't need any motivation right now because they're rolling and are one of the best teams in the league.

Liberty continue to dominate league

Even without Jonquel Jones, the Liberty are still crushing through their opponents, as their latest win was against the Sky. Breanna Stewart finished the game with 18 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, while Sabrina Ionescu finished with 23 points, seven assists, two blocks, and four steals. With that stat line, she became the first player in WNBA history to do that, and she's been having a strong start to the season.

The Liberty have been clicking on both sides of the ball, and they're at the top of the league in both offensive and defensive rating. There's no doubt that as of now they're the favorites to make it back to the Finals, but they have some competition with the Minnesota Lynx, who are also undefeated.

Stewart recently shared that there may be a secret competition brewing between the Liberty and Lynx.

“It's human nature just wondering who's kinda at the top of the standings,” Stewart said.

It will be interesting to see where both teams are when they finally meet each other, and it will set up for a great matchup. It also wouldn't be shocking if both of these teams saw each other in the Finals again for a rematch, as the Liberty took home the championship last season.